‘We will all suffer if we get this wrong’, says Priti Patel on new quarantine policy

PRITI PATEL has stressed that quarantine for travellers from abroad — set to be introduced from June 8 — is crucial to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“From Monday, people arriving to the UK will need to self-isolate for 14 days”, the home secretary wrote along with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in the Telegraph late on Tuesday.

All international arrivals, including returning Britons, will have to self-isolate for 14 days and provide details of where they will be staying under the plans, which were criticised by airlines, business groups and politicians alike when they were announced.

“Travel details and passenger contact information will need to be provided. There will be spot checks and fines,” Patel and Shapps wrote, adding there was a lot of “misinformed speculation about the introduction of public health measures at the border”.

The ministers said that as of now, Covid-19 tests or rapid temperature tests were not effective, as infected passengers may not have any symptoms and tests may also not work where a passenger may have only just caught the virus.

“Which is why it is right that we ask those who are travelling to our country to follow the measures that our own citizens are undertaking to continue to stop the spread of the virus,” Patel and Shapps said.

Taking note of the “challenges” faced by the travel sector, the article said the policy will help the country “get back to normal sooner — meaning the tourism industry will be up and running faster”.

They warned that “we will all suffer if we get this wrong”.

“Let’s not throw away our progress in tackling this deadly virus. We owe it to the thousands who have died,” the ministers said.

“The government will review these and other measures, looking at global infection rates, the measures in place around the world, and the latest scientific advances to consider further options such as international travel corridors.

“But as the Prime Minister has outlined, we must take it one step at a time.

“We must keep the country safe from potentially infected passengers unknowingly spreading the virus to others in society and ensure that the public’s health always comes first.”

Though there were concerns raised by the travel and hospitality sectors, a YouGov poll revealed that Patel’s plan had wide public support. About 63 per cent people backed the quarantine for all international arrivals, while about 25 per cent felt it should be limited to travellers from ‘hot spot’ countries.