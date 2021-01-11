'We are extremely disappointed', says Supreme Court over India's handling of farmers' protest - EasternEye
Trending Now

‘We are extremely disappointed’, says Supreme Court over India’s handling of farmers’ protest


Protesting farmers collect a meal from volunteers along a blocked highway during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Ghazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in New Delhi on January 11, 2021. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesting farmers collect a meal from volunteers along a blocked highway during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Ghazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in New Delhi on January 11, 2021. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIA’s Supreme Court on Monday(11) criticised the government for failing to break a deadlock with farmers protesting against reforms of the agricultural sector.



Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for more than a month, and have promised to march during Republic Day celebrations on January 26, against what they see as laws benefiting large private buyers at the expense of producers.

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said in a hearing on Monday the drawn-out confrontation was causing distress to farmers.

“We are extremely disappointed at the way government is handling all this,” Bobde said.



“We don’t know what consultative process you followed before the laws. Many states are up in rebellion.”

He repeated a suggestion that the government pause the legislation while farmers’ concerns are heard and said the court would pass orders if the two sides remained at an impasse.

The government of prime minister Narendra Modi says the legislation is aimed at modernising an antiquated agricultural system, which suffers from colossal wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.



But farm leaders say the laws are an attempt to erode a longstanding minimum support price for their crops and they want a full repeal of the laws.

The government has said there was “no question” of this happening, and eight rounds of talks have failed to find common ground. The two sides are set to next meet on Friday(15).










Most Popular

Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of The Immortal Ashwatthama

Kartik Aaryan finishes his next Dhamaka in just 10 days

Hundreds shrug off pandemic for Ikea's new India store

Ayushmann Khurrana: The industry has to make superlative cinema to pull people back to the theatres

Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×