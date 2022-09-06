Watch: Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt in viral BTS of Mission Impossible 7, fans can’t keep calm

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2023.

Tom Cruise in a leaked video from the sets of Mission impossible 7.

By: Mohnish Singh

Talk about action heroes and one of the first few names that crops in our head is Tom Cruise, who is known for performing some of the most awe-inspiring action sequences ever filmed in the history of cinema.

The jaw-dropping action scenes in his Mission: Impossible film franchise shot him to new heights of stardom. So, is it really that surprising that the Hollywood star is busy hanging from a plane several feet in the air while shooting the much-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7?

A video has just surfaced from the sets of the franchise’s latest installment Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I featuring Cruise holding the biplane with one hand and addressing viewers mid-air.

The said video was first posted by Erik Davis from Fandago on Monday morning. However, it was originally played at the special screening of Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year.

It begins with a close shot of Cruise while he stands on an airborne biplane with no harness on, except for the camera rig he is holding onto with one hand.

In the one-minute video, the actor is heard talking about filming for the latest installment of Mission Impossible and sharing his excitement with fans. He is also joined by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie who flies by in another biplane. The director asks him jokingly to stop talking as they need to finish their scene before the sunset. The airplane then does a semi-belly-roll and flies away with Cruise casually holding on to it. It appears that the video was shot from a third plane flying around them.

Tom Cruise is about 60 and still doing things like this, this man is really insane! #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/M2g5bSlcg5 — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 5, 2022

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Everyone thinks Tom Cruise is crazy for jumping on a couch, but they ignore that he is really out there just standing on a decade-old biplane as if it is another Monday.”

“Tom Cruise is absolutely INSANE, love that for him,” added another one.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2023. Aside from Cruise, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Czerny in central characters.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.