Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Watch: Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt in viral BTS of Mission Impossible 7, fans can’t keep calm

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2023.

Tom Cruise in a leaked video from the sets of Mission impossible 7.

By: Mohnish Singh

Talk about action heroes and one of the first few names that crops in our head is Tom Cruise, who is known for performing some of the most awe-inspiring action sequences ever filmed in the history of cinema.

The jaw-dropping action scenes in his Mission: Impossible film franchise shot him to new heights of stardom. So, is it really that surprising that the Hollywood star is busy hanging from a plane several feet in the air while shooting the much-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7?

A video has just surfaced from the sets of the franchise’s latest installment Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I featuring Cruise holding the biplane with one hand and addressing viewers mid-air.

The said video was first posted by Erik Davis from Fandago on Monday morning. However, it was originally played at the special screening of Top Gun: Maverick earlier this year.

It begins with a close shot of Cruise while he stands on an airborne biplane with no harness on, except for the camera rig he is holding onto with one hand.

In the one-minute video, the actor is heard talking about filming for the latest installment of Mission Impossible and sharing his excitement with fans. He is also joined by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie who flies by in another biplane. The director asks him jokingly to stop talking as they need to finish their scene before the sunset. The airplane then does a semi-belly-roll and flies away with Cruise casually holding on to it. It appears that the video was shot from a third plane flying around them.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Everyone thinks Tom Cruise is crazy for jumping on a couch, but they ignore that he is really out there just standing on a decade-old biplane as if it is another Monday.”

“Tom Cruise is absolutely INSANE, love that for him,” added another one.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2023. Aside from Cruise, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Czerny in central characters.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Makers unveiled the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye – it will melt…
Entertainment
Have Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi broken up? IPL founder changes Instagram bio sparking rumours
Entertainment
Actor-turned-director Revathy joins hands with producer Suuraj Sinngh for a 3 film creative collaboration
Hollywood News
Henry Cavill, Daisy Edgar-Jones & 5 other Hollywood A-listers set to confirm their MCU debuts…
Hollywood News
New leaked email claims Amber Heard is ‘guilty’ – read inside
Hollywood News
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is still unstoppable; becomes the sixth film ever to pass…
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan unveils the trailer for R Balki’s latest directorial Chup
Entertainment
Salman Khan unveils Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser motion poster
Entertainment
Kabir Bedi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice
Hollywood News
Sharon Stone reveals she was dumped by her young boyfriend after she refused…
Entertainment
Kuldep Sethi, the man behind Vijay Deverakonda’s irresistible physique, launches the Liger Transformation…
Hollywood News
The Crown casts its Prince William and Kate Middleton for Season 6
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Celebs get vocal about embracing bodies of all shapes, sizes,…
WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July
Preet Kaur Gill MP urges to urgently increase flood aid…
Watch: Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt in viral BTS of…
What we know about the mass stabbings in Canada
Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai, hundreds attend funeral