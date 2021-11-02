Warrington Borough Council gets first female BAME officer

Shireen Saeed Mohammed and Faisal Rashid.

By: Aran Dhillon

WARRINGTON South Constituency Labour Party has elected Shireen Saeed Mohammed as its first woman Black Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) officer.

Mohammed, who has Kurdistan heritage, is a qualified solicitor who graduated from a university of law and politics in 2006.

She can speak five languages and is currently volunteering to teach English to women from ethnic backgrounds in Dallam. Shireen, a wife and mum of three children, said: “I am so happy to be elected as BAME officer for Warrington South Labour Party.

“It is a privilege for me and my family and I will work hard to bring our communities together.

“Our women from ethnic minority backgrounds are already making a huge contribution in our society and have so much potential.

“I am looking forward to seeking guidance and help from the local people and would like to thank Faisal Rashid who encouraged and helped me to come forward and without his guidance this would not be possible.”

Rashid, the chair of Warrington South CLP and former MP, said: “This is a great day for Warrington South Labour as we elect our first ever woman BAME officer.

“I am sure Shireen will do a great job and she is a very talented woman. We wish her all the success.

“Women from all walks of life are making a huge difference in our communities and we must encourage and help them to reach their potential.

“This is a first step on a long journey as my wish is to see our first ever BAME woman councillor elected at Warrington Borough Council.

“Warrington is a small town where all communities live with love, peace and harmony regardless of their background.

“We must continue our efforts to bring all communities together and continuing to respect each other.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)