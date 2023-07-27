Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

War, slowing demand hit ArcelorMittal performance

The steelmaker reports $2.95 billion in net profits over the first six months of the year, down from $8.05 bn last year

ArcellorMittal expects demand for steel to pick up going forward. (Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/GettyImages).

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

STEELMAKER ArcelorMittal said on Thursday (27) its net profit sank in the first half of the year, as prices for the metal fell from the peaks reached at the start of the Ukraine war.

Higher interest rates, which were raised by central banks to combat inflation, also weighed on demand for steel.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sent prices of commodities such as oil, gas, steel and food soaring, but they have eased since then.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, said it earned $2.95 billion in net profits over the first six months of the year, down from $8.05 bn last year.

Steel shipments fell by 3.6 percent to 28.7 million metric tonnes, while sales tumbled 15.6 percent to $37.1 bn due to a 14.7 percent drop in prices.

Going forward, the company is confident that it will not experience a sharp drop in demand like it did last year when clients burned through the stocks they built up after the start of the war.

“We are not going to have a repeat of the destock that we saw last year,” said chief financial officer Genuino Christino in a conference call with journalists.

“Some markets are performing well, automotive is strong,” he added.

But the company lowered its forecast for global steel demand excluding China this year to one to two per cent, down from its previous projection of two to three per cent.

In the United States, with construction slowing due to higher interest rates, demand could fall by as much as two per cent, when ArcelorMittal had previously expected demand to rise by 1.5 to 3.5 per cent.

Demand is also seen as dropping in Europe, between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent. ArcelorMittal previously expected growth of 0.5 to 2.5 per cent.

The company left unchanged its demand forecast for China, where it expects steel demand to remain steady, and for India, where it sees an increase of six to eight per cent.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
China grants Pakistan rollover on $2.4 billion loan
UK
Business body hosts interaction to explore new avenues of UK-India ties
Business
Tata plant a vote of confidence, says Sunak
UK
Hillingdon stores fined for selling alcohol to minor
INDIA
Indian pharma exports soaring despite cough syrup deaths
UK
Political unconscious bias or fair cop, guv? The Asda case study
INDIA
Rice importers seek direct deals amid India’s ban
INDIA
Jaguar Land Rover sales lift profits for Tata Motors
HEADLINE STORY
Homelessness rates in England reach five-year peak
UK
Sunak’s Brexit deal will be ‘more burdensome’ for businesses, warn peers
INDIA
Harley-Davidson, Triumph seek to challenge Royal Enfield’s India reign
PAKISTAN
China agrees to reschedule $2 billion debt of Pakistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW