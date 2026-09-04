Volkswagen is cutting 100,000 jobs: How China, tariffs and too many cars pushed Europe’s giant to the brink

Volkswagen will cut another 50,000 jobs, taking planned workforce reductions to around 100,000 by 2030.

The carmaker has more than 500,000 vehicles of excess production capacity in Europe.

It is also planning to halve its model range and is reviewing the future of four German production sites.

Volkswagen’s decision to cut another 50,000 jobs is not simply a response to weak sales. It reflects a deeper problem: the carmaker has built a production network and business structure that are now too large for the market it serves.

The company’s supervisory board approved its Future Plan 2030 on Thursday (3), taking planned job reductions across the group to around 100,000 by the end of the decade.

Volkswagen employs around 650,000 people worldwide, meaning the combined cuts would represent roughly 15 per cent of its workforce.

But the numbers behind its factories are perhaps more revealing than the job cuts themselves. Volkswagen says its European manufacturing network has more than 500,000 vehicles of excess capacity, production capability for cars that the market does not currently require.

That leaves the group paying for factories, workers and infrastructure that are not being used efficiently.

The problem has been made worse by a sharp deterioration in some of Volkswagen’s biggest markets. China, once a crucial source of sales and growth, has become one of its biggest competitive challenges.

Volkswagen’s deliveries in China fell 26 per cent in the first half of 2026, while the market has become increasingly dominated by domestic manufacturers. Chinese carmakers are producing large numbers of new models, competing aggressively on price and expanding into European markets.

Volkswagen itself says the Chinese market has changed dramatically, with prices falling and domestic manufacturers launching hundreds of new models.

The pressure is not confined to China. US tariffs have also made European-built vehicles more expensive in the American market, adding another layer of uncertainty to a business already dealing with weaker demand and rising competitive pressure.

Fewer cars, fewer factories, fewer workers

Volkswagen’s answer is to make the group considerably smaller and simpler.

The company plans to reduce its model range by around 50 per cent by 2035 and cut the complexity of its offerings by about 75 per cent. The idea is to concentrate development and production resources on fewer vehicles, increase volumes per model and bring down costs.

That matters because Volkswagen’s vast portfolio spans mass-market brands such as Volkswagen and Skoda as well as premium and luxury names including Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini.

The company now wants fewer models and stronger economies of scale rather than maintaining a sprawling range of vehicles and variants.

The same logic is being applied to its manufacturing footprint.

Volkswagen has said competitive future vehicle production cannot currently be secured at four German sites — Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Neckarsulm — once their existing production allocations end between 2031 and 2034. It is assessing alternative uses for the plants, so the company has not formally announced their closure.

The changes come after months of tense negotiations between Volkswagen management, employee representatives, unions and the state of Lower Saxony, a major shareholder.

The restructuring is therefore as much about changing Volkswagen’s cost base as it is about reducing headcount. The company is targeting a production capacity of about nine million vehicles a year, compared with around 12 million before the pandemic, while seeking to lower its break-even point to below eight million vehicles.

For Volkswagen, the challenge is no longer simply selling more cars. It is building a business that can make money in a market where Chinese rivals are cheaper, consumers are more price-sensitive and its traditional production model has more capacity than demand.

The next few years will determine whether cutting 100,000 jobs and shrinking the car range can close that gap or whether Volkswagen will need to make an even more fundamental change to compete in the global car industry.