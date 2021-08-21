Website Logo
  Saturday, August 21, 2021
Entertainment

Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami reunite to headline Madhubala 2

Vivian Dsena (Photo credit: Team Prashant Golecha)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami in lead roles, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon is considered one of the most successful shows on Colors. It hit the airwaves in May 2012 to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema and turned out to be an instant success. One of the major highlights of the show was the fresh pairing of actors Dsena and Dhami.

Ever since Madhubala ended its run in 2014, fans have been consistently demanding a season two. It seems like the makers have finally given in to their demands as we hear that a second season of the show is indeed in the offing on Colors’ digital platform Voot.

Spilling more details, a source in the know informs a leading Indian publication that the makers are currently in talks with Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami and the show will go before cameras towards the end of the year.

“The production house is in conversation with Vivian and Drashti. Talks have reached an advanced stage and monies are being discussed. It will be a new story, but with a filmi backdrop like the original edition. We plan to go on floors in December and the show will launch in the first quarter of next year. It will be a 25-episode series,” says the source.

In addition to Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami, Madhubala also starred Pallavi Purohit, Aarti Puri, Bhupinder Singh, Raza Murad, Sikandar Kharbanda, Seema Mishra, Navneet Nishan, Zarina Wahab, Raj Zutshi, Shagufta Ali, Gunjan Utreja and others in important roles. It is produced by Saurabh Tewari under Nautanki Films.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Exclusive! Shriyam Bhagnani: “I have just started; there is a long way to…
Eastern Eye

