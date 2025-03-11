WHEN Vivek Singh decided to enter the restaurant business in the UK, his primary aim was to break free from the preconceived notions the British have about Indian restaurants and food.

He felt Indian restaurants should be much more than dimly-lit, hole-in-the-wall places to go for a cheap 'curry' meal on a Friday evening, and that Indian cuisine has much more to offer than Tandoori or North Indian dishes.

Having worked in various branches of the Oberoi Group, a premium hotel chain in India, during his formative years, Singh harboured the notion that more could be done with Indian food in terms of modernising it and pushing boundaries.

In 2001, Singh transformed the historic grade II-listed Old Westminster Library into The Cinnamon Club, a restaurant that would shatter expectations. It quickly garnered attention for its modern upscale offerings, complemented by fine wines and creative cocktails.

Success bred ambition. Singh expanded his culinary empire with Cinnamon Bazaar in Covent Garden and Richmond, Cinnamon Kitchen in the City and Battersea, and even established The Cinnamon Club in Dubai. Now, his sights are set on Leeds, where Cinnamon Kitchen is expected to open in May at a prime city centre location near the train station.

“We’re excited to be opening at The Queens Hotel, where the heritage of this iconic railway hotel perfectly complements our vision,” Singh said. “The interiors are inspired by some of India’s most beautiful first-class waiting rooms, and our menu takes diners on a journey through 12 diverse states.”

Singh's journey to culinary stardom was hardly predictable. Growing up in Asansol, West Bengal, his middle-class family expected him to follow his father's footsteps into engineering. Instead, he chose the Institute of Hotel Management in Delhi, followed by post-graduation at the Oberoi Centre for Learning and Development.

The young chef honed his craft at various Oberoi properties, including the Oberoi Grand in Kolkata and Rajvilas in Jaipur.

It was in the Pink City where fate intervened – Singh met Iqbal Wahhab, a UK-based PR professional from Bangladesh, who would become instrumental in his career's turning point. When Singh later migrated to London, Wahhab provided crucial support as they co-founded The Cinnamon Club.

Beyond his restaurants, Singh has authored numerous cookbooks and become a familiar face on television programmes like BBC's Saturday Kitchen and UKTV's Market Kitchen.

Singh's culinary philosophy remains consistent, drawing "experience from Indian spicing and cooking techniques, marrying this with local British produce," bringing together the best of both worlds.