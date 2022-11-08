Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the fans guessing about his upcoming film on his social media; Fans react

The filmmaker has been constantly hinting to the fans about his upcoming film as he recently met with the director of Pushpa: The Rise Sukumar along with the producer of The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

By: Mohnish Singh

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has created a rage among the audience with his last release ‘The Kashmir Files’. While the filmmaker received immense love and support from the audience and the critics, they are eagerly waiting for yet another cinematic wonder from him. While raising the anticipation for his upcoming film, Vivek dropped a picture on his Twitter handle for the fans to guess about his upcoming project.

While taking to his social media, the filmmaker shared a picture while leaving space for the middle letter of the film for the fans to guess like, THE (__) WAR, and further wrote ‘Fill in the blank’. He also wrote a question in the caption writing –

“Can you guess the title of my next film?”

Moreover, while the fans are excited about his next film, they bumped into the comment section while making a wild guess. Some of the comments read –

“Vaccine”

“COVID The covid war”

“Vaccine or synonyms to that. Because I am sure, you are making a movie of India’s COVID vaccine invention milestone.”

Moreover, the filmmaker has been constantly hinting to the fans about his upcoming film as he recently met with the director of Pushpa: The Rise Sukumar along with the producer of The Kashmir files and Karthikeya 2. Now with this poll, he has again ignited a new conversation about his upcoming, leaving all the fans talking about it.

Surely we will get to know the details about his next film. The film will be produced by powerful producer Pallavi Joshi of I Am Buddha Production.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan under fire for plagiarism; Tamil producer files complaint
Entertainment
Prabhas’ Adipurush delayed as makers decide to rework poor VFX with an additional cost of…
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap approached to play Vijay Mallya in a film set against the backdrop of…
Entertainment
Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt as she welcomes baby girl
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child, a baby girl
Entertainment
‘I just shut down’: Varun Dhawan opens up about being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction
Entertainment
Good will always outweigh the bad: Shah Rukh Khan on dealing with life…
Entertainment
Internet goes bonkers as Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s lookalike found in Pakistan – see…
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan,’ says director…
Entertainment
Have spent long time being secondary to men, now women need to have…
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor reveals why he opted for a theatrical release for his new…
Entertainment
A Bollywood actress is ‘a lot more than being just size zero’ says…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW