Vivek Anand Oberoi raises more than 500 million through a fundraiser for children’s education

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi is not only a versatile actor but also a great humanitarian who has untiringly and selflessly worked for several social causes and upliftment of the underprivileged and downtrodden.

The award-winning actor has been associated with Ekal Foundation, a US-based charity foundation, since 2014. As its brand ambassador, he has been working towards bringing basic education to every corner of rural India.

Every year, the actor-producer makes it a point to fly to the US to participate in events and sessions and engage in a dialogue to bring about a change that positively impacts rural and tribal regions of India.







This year, however, due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Vivek decided to host a virtual fundraiser event. With his help, the foundation raised more than Rs 500 million. This money will directly go towards the education and healthcare of more than ten crore Indians spread across one lakh remote tribal villages of India. Vivek has been fundraising for and promoting this brilliant cause for the past six years.

Talking about the same, he says, "I am so humbled by the phenomenal response of the NRI community to our appeal. Today, our Ekal Abhiyan received over 7 million dollars at the virtual fundraiser. This money will give a massive boost to our initiatives creating a huge social impact in over one lakh villages of Bharat. It will bring healthcare and education to ten crore Indians and help build a strong and capable future for our nation."

On the work front, Vivek Anand Oberoi is busy with his upcoming projects Iti and Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Both films will release next year in 2021.







