Vivek Agnihotri ‘thrilled’ with success of ‘Hanu Man’

The epic fantasy drama film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for helming The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, never misses a chance to appreciate good cinema of other filmmakers and storytellers. He has time and again extended his support to such films and filmmakers.

Recently, he heaped praises on the epic fantasy drama film Hanu Man, starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai.

Taking to social media, the filmmaker wrote, “Thrilled with the success of #HanuMAN! Kudos @PrasanthVarma, @tejasajja123, the stellar crew & VFX team. Also, big thanks for your valuable contribution to Indic Cinema.”

He added, “A moment of glory for the Indic Renaissance, a movement we initiated in 2010 with Buddha In A Traffic Jam, which was stuck for 6 years and finally released free on YouTube by Rajshree. What a delight to see that it’s now flourishing with blockbusters like The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, Kantara, Kartikeya 2, and many more surprises in the pipeline. Keep blessings Indic filmmakers.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the celebrated filmmaker left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled Parva, promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel Parva penned by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa.

This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.