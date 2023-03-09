Vivek Agnihotri remembers dearest friend Satish Kaushik on his sudden demise

Website Logo
  Thursday, March 09, 2023
Today, the Indian film industry lost one of the most prolific gems it ever had. With the news of veteran actor Satish Kaushik passing away, the entire film fraternity is mourning his loss.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has worked closely with late actor Satish Kaushik as he had jointly produced a film titled The Last Show, a human drama, is now grieving for this unforeseen departure of India’s most sought-after artist.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri comes ahead to express his emotions as he writes “अभी कल ही की तो बात थी…

क्या कहें, कैसे कहें…

वो ठठकारे, वो क़िस्से, वो हाथ पकड़ के “विवेक तू समझता नहीं है, बुजुर्गों की बात सुन…”

वो १०००० स्टेप्स का ऑब्सेशन…

वो कहानियाँ, वो फ़िल्में जो बननी थीं…

सब गुमशुदा। सब ख़ामोश।

Om Shanti Satish Kaushik!

Artists like you never die.”

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won an award at Zee Cine Awards 2023 for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor & Best Actor in Negative Role awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising films ever filmed.

