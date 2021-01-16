Vishal-Shekhar to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan

By Murtuza Iqbal







Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie will mark the actor’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of three years.

Pathan is produced by YRF and directed by Siddharth Anand. Both YRF and Siddharth’s movies always have great songs and that’s something we expect in Pathan as well. Now, the makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the songs of the film.

A source told the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, “Though an edge of the seat action-packed spy thriller, Sid Anand films often have tremendous scope for music and Pathan is no different. Vishal and Shekhar have worked with Sid on multiple projects and they were his obvious first choice to come on board Pathan.”







Vishal and Shekhar have earlier composed music for Shah Rukh Khan’s movies like Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Fan. Even the music of all the Siddharth Anand’s directorials like Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, Bang Bang, and War was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Talking about Pathan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up, YRF is yet to announce the movie officially. Reportedly, the movie might release on Diwali this year.











