​Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement on his 47th birthday takes fans by surprise

Highlights:
- Actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged on his 47th birthday in Chennai
- Wedding postponed until the Nadigar Sangam building is completed
- Couple first confirmed their relationship in May 2025 at a press meet
- Celebrities and fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes
Tamil cinema stars Vishal and Sai Dhanshika made their relationship official in May, and on Friday, 29 August 2025, the pair celebrated their engagement. The event took place on Vishal’s 47th birthday in Chennai, with close friends and family in attendance. The engagement was widely shared on social media after Vishal confirmed the news on his X handle.
The Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement has now become one of the most talked-about events in Tamil film circles, especially as the couple postponed their wedding until the Nadigar Sangam building’s completion, a cause close to Vishal as General Secretary of the organisation.
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika at their Chennai engagement ceremony Instagram/actorvishalofficial/saidhanshika
When did Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged?
The Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement was held on 29 August 2025, a date that was initially meant for their wedding. The couple chose the special occasion of Vishal’s birthday to mark their new chapter. Traditional Tamil attire marked the ceremony: Dhanshika wore a saree while Vishal opted for a white shirt and vesti, with both donning flower garlands. The event remained a private family gathering, but official photos shared online quickly spread among fans.
Why was Vishal and Sai Dhanshika’s wedding postponed?
Originally scheduled for the same day, the wedding was postponed after Vishal decided to wait for the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building project. As General Secretary, he stated that marrying after the inauguration felt more meaningful. Speaking at a press meet earlier, Vishal explained, “This cause is important to me, and I want to step into married life once the building is completed.” His decision has drawn respect from industry peers and fans alike, who have admired his commitment to both personal and professional responsibilities.
What did Vishal and Dhanshika say about each other?
Back in May 2025, when the couple made their relationship public, both spoke openly about their bond. Dhanshika revealed she has known Vishal for 15 years and admired his respect and support, particularly during her personal struggles. Vishal expressed gratitude for finding his life partner later in life, saying, “They say God saves the best for the last, and I believe he saved Dhanshika for me.” His heartfelt note after their engagement echoed the same positivity, as he thanked fans worldwide for their blessings and “good vibes.”
What’s next for Vishal and Sai Dhanshika?
On the professional front, Dhanshika awaits the release of Yogi Da, while Vishal is filming Magudam, his 35th project directed by Ravi Arasu, co-starring Dushara Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Anjali. Beyond films, Vishal continues to serve his role in Nadigar Sangam and has kept fans updated on the progress of its building. While the Vishal and Sai Dhanshika wedding is on hold, both actors emphasise they are “feeling positive and blessed” as they step into their engagement phase.