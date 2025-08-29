Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

​Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement on his 47th birthday takes fans by surprise

Tamil actors confirm their relationship with a family ceremony in Chennai as fans celebrate the couple’s big day online.

​Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement on his 47th birthday takes fans by surprise

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika at their Chennai engagement ceremony

Instagram/actorvishalofficial/saidhanshika
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged on his 47th birthday in Chennai
  • Wedding postponed until the Nadigar Sangam building is completed
  • Couple first confirmed their relationship in May 2025 at a press meet
  • Celebrities and fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes

Tamil cinema stars Vishal and Sai Dhanshika made their relationship official in May, and on Friday, 29 August 2025, the pair celebrated their engagement. The event took place on Vishal’s 47th birthday in Chennai, with close friends and family in attendance. The engagement was widely shared on social media after Vishal confirmed the news on his X handle.

The Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement has now become one of the most talked-about events in Tamil film circles, especially as the couple postponed their wedding until the Nadigar Sangam building’s completion, a cause close to Vishal as General Secretary of the organisation.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika at their Chennai engagement ceremony Instagram/actorvishalofficial/saidhanshika


When did Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged?

The Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement was held on 29 August 2025, a date that was initially meant for their wedding. The couple chose the special occasion of Vishal’s birthday to mark their new chapter. Traditional Tamil attire marked the ceremony: Dhanshika wore a saree while Vishal opted for a white shirt and vesti, with both donning flower garlands. The event remained a private family gathering, but official photos shared online quickly spread among fans.

Why was Vishal and Sai Dhanshika’s wedding postponed?

Originally scheduled for the same day, the wedding was postponed after Vishal decided to wait for the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building project. As General Secretary, he stated that marrying after the inauguration felt more meaningful. Speaking at a press meet earlier, Vishal explained, “This cause is important to me, and I want to step into married life once the building is completed.” His decision has drawn respect from industry peers and fans alike, who have admired his commitment to both personal and professional responsibilities.


What did Vishal and Dhanshika say about each other?

Back in May 2025, when the couple made their relationship public, both spoke openly about their bond. Dhanshika revealed she has known Vishal for 15 years and admired his respect and support, particularly during her personal struggles. Vishal expressed gratitude for finding his life partner later in life, saying, “They say God saves the best for the last, and I believe he saved Dhanshika for me.” His heartfelt note after their engagement echoed the same positivity, as he thanked fans worldwide for their blessings and “good vibes.”


What’s next for Vishal and Sai Dhanshika?

On the professional front, Dhanshika awaits the release of Yogi Da, while Vishal is filming Magudam, his 35th project directed by Ravi Arasu, co-starring Dushara Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Anjali. Beyond films, Vishal continues to serve his role in Nadigar Sangam and has kept fans updated on the progress of its building. While the Vishal and Sai Dhanshika wedding is on hold, both actors emphasise they are “feeling positive and blessed” as they step into their engagement phase.

engagement announcementsai dhanshikatraditional tamil attirewedding postponedactor vishal

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ divides fans with explicit songs and controversial cover art

Sabrina Carpenter unveils Man’s Best Friend with unapologetic lyrics and daring cover art

Instagram/sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ divides fans with explicit songs and controversial cover art

Highlights:

  • Sabrina Carpenter says Man’s Best Friend is “not for pearl clutchers”
  • Album includes nine explicit tracks and provocative artwork
  • Gayle King interview highlights singer’s unapologetic stance
  • Seventh studio release follows her Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet

Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the backlash surrounding her Man’s Best Friend album, making it clear the project embraces explicit lyrics and bold imagery. Speaking to broadcaster Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the pop star said her record is “not for any pearl clutchers.” The 26-year-old explained that the music captures freedom of expression and fun, a theme she wants her fans to embrace despite criticism over her provocative stage visuals and artwork.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils Man’s Best Friend with unapologetic lyrics and daring cover art Instagram/sabrinacarpenter

Keep ReadingShow less
Julia Roberts After the Hunt

Julia Roberts at the Venice Film Festival premiere of After the Hunt as debate on #MeToo intensifies

Getty Images

Julia Roberts 'After the Hunt' grilled at Venice over #MeToo and Woody Allen nod

Highlights:

  • Julia Roberts addresses tough questions on feminism and complicity
  • After the Hunt centres on misconduct allegations in academia
  • Director Luca Guadagnino defends the film’s bold narrative choices
  • Amazon MGM to release the film in North America on 10 October

Julia Roberts’ After the Hunt became one of the most talked-about premieres at the Venice Film Festival as the film stirred a heated #MeToo debate. With questions of complicity, feminism, and responsibility dominating the press conference, the actress and director Luca Guadagnino faced pointed scrutiny. The psychological drama, set in higher education, not only highlighted misconduct but also raised deeper issues of accountability and shifting cultural conversations.

Julia Roberts After the Hunt Julia Roberts at the Venice Film Festival premiere of After the Hunt as debate on #MeToo intensifies Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Selena Gomez bachelorette

Selena Gomez poses in Cabo wearing a pearl-embellished minidress during her bachelorette celebrations.

Instagram/selenagomez

Selena Gomez turns Cabo bachelorette into runway with pearl minidress and bikini parade before Benny Blanco wedding

Highlights:

  • Selena Gomez shared photos and videos from her bachelorette celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • The star wore a series of bridal-inspired white outfits, from pearl minidresses to crochet cover-ups
  • Blanco marked his bachelor party in Las Vegas with friends and fine dining
  • The couple, engaged since December 2024, are expected to tie the knot this autumn

Selena Gomez has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, where she gathered her closest friends for a sun-soaked celebration ahead of her upcoming wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. The 33-year-old singer, who announced her engagement in December 2024, posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram that captured the group’s seaside getaway, featuring themed decorations, yacht rides, and candlelit dinners.

Selena Gomez bachelorette Selena Gomez poses in Cabo wearing a pearl-embellished minidress during her bachelorette celebrations. Instagram/selenagomez

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepa Shakthi music
Why British folk singer Deepa Shakthi believes music should be messy, raw and free from follower-driven rules
Instagram/mishra.music

Why British folk singer Deepa Shakthi believes music should be messy, raw and free from follower-driven rules

Highlights

  • Turn O Spinning Wheel fuses English folk, Indian ragas and Sufi improvisation.
  • Deepa Shakthi slams the industry’s obsession with follower counts and clout.
  • Producer Stuart McCallum guided the band towards minimalism and focus.
  • The album spans reworked folk, Punjabi songs, qawwali and raga Jog.

At first, Deepa Shakthi wasn’t sure. A 2023 UK tour with Mishra, playing British folk mixed with her Indian classical voice, didn’t sound like the easiest fit. They were taking their fusion of Indian classical and British folk to rural corners of the UK; to Cornwall, to New Mills, places where, as she puts it, people aren’t exposed to this sound every day.

“I was very reticent. I was very kind of… anxious inside.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Radhika Merchant Ganpati

The Ambani family marked Ganesh Chaturthi with Antilia Cha Raja, where Nita Ambani also joined rituals

Instagram Screengrab/ambani_update

Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan with Anant Ambani takes unexpected turn as bodyguard steals the spotlight

Highlights:

  • Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were spotted at the visarjan of “Antilia Cha Raja.”
  • A video captured a light-hearted flower fight between the couple.
  • Radhika’s bodyguard stepped in to shield her during the exchange.
  • Nita Ambani also joined the procession in traditional attire.

Radhika Merchant’s Ganpati visarjan moment with husband Anant Ambani has become the highlight of this year’s celebrations at the Ambani residence, Antilia. The couple took part in the immersion procession of their Ganpati idol, known as “Antilia Cha Raja,” where a playful exchange between them caught the internet’s attention. In the video, featuring Radhika and Anant, a bodyguard stepping in at the right moment has now become the talking point across social media.

Radhika Merchant Ganpati The Ambani family marked Ganesh Chaturthi with Antilia Cha Raja, where Nita Ambani also joined rituals Instagram Screengrab/ambani_update

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us