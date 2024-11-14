Vish: The Bollywood busking sensation bringing cultures together through music

How the Indian artist found fame singing Hindi film hits on UK streets

Vish

By: Asjad Nazir

A SUPERB story of self-made success has been the stunning rise of viral music sensation Vish.

The Indian singer has made a name for himself with fabulous live performances of Hindi film songs on Britain’s streets, which has seen his social media following soar.

The young talent has now arguably become the number one Bollywood busker globally and so popular that bigname celebrities regularly join him on the streets. He now also opens for major international stars at huge arenas, when they perform in the UK. Those brilliant Bollywood performances have been balanced by original music releases like his latest song Hands On Me.

Eastern Eye caught up with an artist bringing different cultures together to talk about his Bollywood busking success, latest single, music and future hopes.

What first connected you to music and singing?

Listening to a lot of English songs on TV back in India sparked my interest in music. I always wanted to learn to play the guitar, and once I did, it naturally encouraged me to start singing as well.

What inspired you to become a Bollywood busker?

My girlfriend encouraged me to try singing Bollywood songs on the street, as I used to perform mainly English songs. When a few of my videos went viral, and people responded so positively to my Bollywood covers, it inspired me to continue.

Did you expect to become so incredibly successful?

Not at all. I was simply doing what I loved, and never imagined I’d become so well-known across the country for singing Bollywood songs on the street.

What has been your most memorable busking moment?

My most memorable moment was collaborating on India and Pakistan’s Independence Day at Piccadilly Circus in London. It was unforgettable, especially when Bollywood celebrities joined me.

What has it been like when stars perform with you on the streets?

It’s always surreal when a big name joins in – people get even more excited and there’s this contagious energy that really elevates the performance.

There’s a unique sense of community in those moments – it makes you feel like music truly connects everyone, regardless of fame.

What has it been like for you to open for major international music stars at big arenas?

Opening for international stars is both thrilling and humbling. You’re playing in front of huge crowds, and you know they’re there for someone else, so it pushes you to give your absolute best and leave a memorable impact. The energy in the arena is something you can’t find anywhere else, and it’s amazing to have that kind of exposure.

Which Bollywood tracks do you most enjoy performing live?

Some Bollywood tracks have that perfect blend of rhythm and emotion that really connects with audiences. Songs like Jab Koi Baat, Pehla Nasha, and upbeat numbers like Ghungroo or Sooraj Dooba Hai are always crowd favourites. They bring a lot of emotion and energy to a live show.

Tell us a little more about some of your original songs?

My original songs are a blend of English, Hindi, and Punjabi. While I started with English music and aspired to be in western music, Bollywood busking opened up new opportunities for me. This led me to combine the languages I know to create something unique for my audience.

What inspired your latest single?

My latest single is Hands On Me (Pengwin & K r’n’b Remix). I’m a big fan of r’n’b music, so we thought about giving an r’n’b twist to the track Hands On Me, which had already been released. We wanted to see how this blend would elevate the song.

What are your future plans?

I plan to focus on more love and inspirational songs and hope to gain opportunities in Bollywood playback singing.

What would you say you most love about live performances?

I love the engagement and interaction with the crowd.

What kind of music dominates your personal playlist?

I have a diverse playlist, but it’s mostly English songs.

What inspires you as a singer?

As a singer, I find inspiration in the stories and emotions that music can convey. Whether it’s the powerful lyrics of a song, the creativity of fellow musicians, or the experiences of my own life, each element contributes to my artistic expression.

I’m also inspired by the connection that I feel with my audience – seeing how music can evoke emotions and bring people together motivates me to share my voice and connect on a deeper level.

Why do you love music?

I love music because it has an incredible ability to express what words alone often cannot. It can lift our spirits, provide comfort during tough times, and serve as a soundtrack to our lives. Music is universal – it transcends language and cultural barriers, creating a shared experience that can unite people. The creativity and artistry involved in making music, along with the joy of performing, makes it a fulfilling and essential part of my life.

Instagram: @Vish.Music