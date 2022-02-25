Website Logo
  Friday, February 25, 2022
News

Virgin Atlantic’s Delhi-London flights to have longer flying time

Russia announced that British planes will not be allowed to land in Russia or use Russian airspace. (Photo: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

VIRGIN ATLANTIC’s Delhi-London flights will have a slightly longer flying time as the Russian government has banned all British planes from crossing its airspace.

In response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Britain announced that Russian national carrier Aeroflot will not be allowed to land in the UK.

Consequently, the Russian government on Friday (25) announced that British planes will not be allowed to land in Russia or use Russian airspace.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said on Friday: “On Thursday evening we took the decision to start avoiding Russian airspace and our flight paths will continue to be adjusted for some Virgin Atlantic passenger services between the UK and India.”

The spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers by slightly longer flight times.

Four Virgin Atlantic services typically fly over Russia – flights between London Heathrow and Islamabad, Lahore, Delhi and services between Manchester and Islamabad, the spokesperson said.

“Avoiding Russian airspace will result in slightly longer flight times by 15-60 minutes, depending on the route,” the spokesperson said, adding that cabin crew and other teams will support customers with any connecting flights.

“The safety and security of our customers and people always comes first and we’re monitoring the situation in Ukraine and Russia extremely carefully following the escalation of conflict, continuing to operate in full compliance with relevant safety regulators, authorities and governments,” the spokesperson noted.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

