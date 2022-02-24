Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

HEADLINE STORY

Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation

Members of the media report from outside the Embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi on February 24, 2022, following the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA on Thursday (24) called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine as president Vladimir Putin launched a ‘military operation’ in eastern Ukraine.

India also warned that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said.

The 15-nation UN security council held an emergency meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday (23) night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31.

India’s permanent representative to the UN  T S Tirumurti told the council that New Delhi had emphasised sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation.

“However, we note with regret that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to,” he said.

“We believe that the solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue between the concerned parties. In the meantime, we strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint.”

Tirumurti also underlined that more than 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas.

“We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required,” he said.

India called on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. Tirumurti pointed out that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account.

India explores alternate evacuation routes

The Indian embassy in Ukraine told Indian nationals that the schedule for special flights to Kyiv were cancelled as the country’s airspace was closed.

“Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals,” the embassy said on Twitter.

An Air India flight going to Ukraine turned back for Delhi Thursday morning, reported NDTV.

Sources said high-level meetings are going on at the ministry of external affairs to work out contingency plans and find alternate evacuation routes for thousands of Indian citizens living in Ukraine.

More Russian-speaking officials have been sent to India’s embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine, NDTV report added.

The Indian embassy warned that citizens “travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” said the Indian embassy.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Johnson chairs crisis meeting after Russia’s Ukraine attack
News
Mohammed Ali Ege travelled to many countries, Police reveal
News
US sanctions on Russia: Indian American economic advisor plays crucial role
HEADLINE STORY
Deeney calls for teaching of BAME history in school
News
Taskforce to address disparities in maternity care for minority groups
INDIA
Hindu activist’s murder sparks violence in Indian city
News
Mutated Neanderthal genes doubled the risk of severe Covid in South Asians: study
INDIA
India to ‘resume’ regular international flights from March 15
News
Midlands hit by earthquake
News
Johnson scraps Covid restrictions in England
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire Cricket Club taken to court over staff sackings
News
Brother freed over ‘honour killing’ of social media star Qandeel Baloch
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mother’s Day messages
Leaked report finds hidden racism in Dudley council
South Yorkshire, India Round Table held
India pays Cairn £780m to settle retro tax dispute
Bill Gates praises India for supplying affordable vaccines globally
Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker visits BAPS in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE