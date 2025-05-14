Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

India’s most successful red-ball captain declares Test innings done

Kohli reflects on retirement: "Not easy, but feels right"

Virat Kohli

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 14, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

VIRAT KOHLI, one of the finest cricketers of the modern era, officially drew the curtain on his Test career on Monday (12), leaving behind a legacy that will be hard to match.

The announcement came in an emotional message on Instagram to his 271 million followers.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket,” Kohli wrote.

“I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me so much more than I could’ve hoped for. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy – but it feels right.”

Kohli, 36, had already retired from T20 cricket last year. But he is expected to continue in the one-day format, where his fitness and hunger still remain intact.

His decision did not come as a complete surprise. Over the past two years, his form in Test cricket declined, with an average of just 32.56, far below the standards he had set between 2011 and 2019, when he averaged close to 55.

His last Test match, played in Sydney earlier this year, was a tough one, with India losing the series 3-1 to Australia. Barring a century in Perth, he struggled throughout the series.

Kohli was a complete cricketer and a fierce competitor who wore his emotions on his sleeve. As captain, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them – a record that makes him the most successful Indian Test skippers of all time.

His leadership redefined India’s overseas attitude, making them more aggressive and confident in foreign conditions.

A man of unmatched intensity, commitment and determination, he became the heartbeat of Indian cricket for more than a decade.

Known as “King Kohli,” he was India’s batting mainstay across formats for much of his career. Whether it was the grinding pressure of Test matches, the fast pace of T20s, or the strategic battleground of ODIs, he always stood tall.

Kohli was also part of the legendary “Fab Four” of modern Test batting, alongside Australian Steve Smith, England’s Joe Root, and Kane Williamson from New Zealand. They dominated world cricket during the same era, pushing each other to higher standards. He, however, stood out with his flair and fitness, playing each game like it was his last.

He ends his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85. With 30 tons and 31 half-centuries, he made his mark as a consistent match-winner and reliable No 4 batter. Kohli’s highest score in Tests, an unbeaten 254, remains a reminder of his ability to dominate any bowling attack.

His journey was never just about cricket. The number 18 jersey he proudly wore is the most popular cricket shirt in India, chosen in memory of his father, Prem, who passed away on December 18.

Kohli has over 26,000 international runs and 80 centuries across formats – achievements that place him in the rarest class of cricketers.

Many cricket stars paid tribute to Kohli after his announcement. India coach Gautam Gambhir called him “a man with lion’s passion.” Sachin Tendulkar, the man he is often compared to, wrote, “You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players.”

Kohli’s South African IPL teammate AB de Villiers called him “a true legend,” while Wasim Akram described him as “a modern-day great”.

Despite comparisons with Tendulkar, Kohli has always sought his own path. His biographer, Vijay Lokapally, remarked, “Virat never played for records. They happened as he progressed.” He also highlighted Kohli’s extraordinary work ethic and drive, drawing inspiration from past legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

However, Kohli’s time as captain was not without turbulence. His form dropped, and in 2021, he stepped down as T20 captain before being removed from the ODI captaincy.

In 2022, he gave up the Test captaincy and opened up about the mental stress he was under. He admitted being “snappy” at home, especially around his wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

But, he bounced back, scoring his first century in over 1,000 days during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

There remains one elusive dream – the Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Despite playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the league began in 2008, Kohli has not yet lifted the trophy.

His story is one of grit, ambition, and unshakable belief. In a time when Test cricket struggles for relevance, he carried it on his shoulders with pride.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said, “No individual has done as much for Test cricket as Virat Kohli.

test cricketkohli retirementvirat kohli

Related News

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan
Editorial

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report
Business

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites
Business

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet
News

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet

More For You

Overton

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) is among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

Getty Images

IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

Vendors pack their belongings as they leave Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League match after the alleged shooting of a drone outside the stadium in Rawalpindi on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

THE Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on May 17 after being postponed last week due to attacks between India and Pakistan. Australian cricketer David Warner has confirmed he will return to play.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for May 8, was postponed after a drone attack occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The other venues for the remaining league matches are Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Remainder of IPL to be held from May 17 to June 3

THE REMAINDER of the Indian Premier League will be held from May 17 to June 3 across six venues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan. Following a ceasefire agreement, the BCCI has decided to conduct the 17 remaining matches.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The rest of the tournament is expected to be played in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Getty Images

IPL restart likely on May 16 or 17; Kolkata final uncertain due to rain: Report

THE Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, is likely to resume on May 16 or 17. The final could be moved out of Kolkata due to possible rain.

The league was paused on May 9 for a week. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to begin planning for the tournament's resumption. The IPL Governing Council and BCCI officials held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the schedule.

Keep ReadingShow less
kohli-tests-getty

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out.

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

VIRAT KOHLI announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday, just days before India are set to name their squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Kohli made the announcement on Instagram, five days after India captain Rohit Sharma retired from the format. The 36-year-old played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc