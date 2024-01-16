Website Logo
  Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Vir Das fires back as netizen suggests economy travel

Das recently praised an IndiGo cabin crew member for standing up alone in front of a passenger who assaulted a pilot because the aircraft was delayed for 13 hours.

Vir Das (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The award-winning comedian-actor Vir Das, who is known for his witty responses to social media users, recently praised an IndiGo cabin crew member for standing up alone in front of a passenger who assaulted a pilot because the aircraft was delayed for 13 hours.

However, his praise did not go down well with an X user who advised the actor to try flying in the economy to understand the frustration of passengers when a flight gets delayed for hours. The comedian shot back, admitting that he travels frequently in the economy.

“Shoutout to the lady from Indigo cabin crew who stood up to that idiot like a boss,” Das wrote on X.

Responding to him, an X user said, “Sometimes travel economy and wait 16 hours delay flight and we talk afterwards.”

To this, the comedian replied, “Travel economy all the time. Here’s how it works genius. If you’re upset that your travel is delayed, and you assault someone, you’re further delaying your travel. If you thought you were late before… try getting arrested.”

For those not in the know, the incident unfolded during a 13-hour flight delay on IndiGo flight 6E 2175 from Delhi to Goa, where a passenger, Sahil Kataria, assaulted co-pilot Anup Kumar due to frustration over the fog-induced take-off delay.

The passenger was taken into custody and a viral video captured the incident.

