Verdict on Vinesh’s Olympics disqualification deferred to August 16

Vinesh, 29, was disqualified from the women’s 50kg freestyle final for being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on Wednesday last week.

Last week, Vinesh made history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed its decision on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympic finals once more.

The ruling, initially expected earlier, will now be delivered on August 16, extending the Indian wrestler’s wait for a resolution.

“The CAS ad hoc division president has granted an extension to Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) case, until 6 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024,” a release from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stated.

She defeated world No. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening match but was disqualified from the final after being found 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in for the gold medal bout.

Following her disqualification, the 29-year-old appealed to CAS, seeking a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh in the semifinals but took her place in the final.

(With inputs from PTI)