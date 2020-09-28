Vikrant Massey to headline Hindi remake of Tamil hit Maanagaram

Versatile Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who was most recently seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) on Netflix, has added one more exciting project to his resume. The actor has been roped in to headline the Hindi remake of successful Tamil film Maanagaram (2017).

According to reports, Massey will play the protagonist in the action thriller movie. He will most likely step into the shoes of the character that actor Sri essayed in the original film. Seasoned actor Sanjay Mishra has also been cast for a prominent part.

Confirming the development, producer Shibu Thameens said, “Yes, you have got it right. It is January 10 in Mumbai, a city which I love. And, the entire film will be shot at night. Almost the entire Mumbai will be covered. The characters in the Hindi version will be far more detailed than in the Tamil one.”

When quizzed about the female lead opposite Vikrant Massey, the producer added that the film’s team has zeroed down on two to three names. However, a final decision is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is looking forward to the release of his next film Ginny Weds Sunny. Helmed by Puneet Khanna, the highly awaited comic-caper also features Yami Gautam in the lead role. Ginny Weds Sunny is scheduled to premiere on 9th October on Netflix as theatres in India still remain shuttered due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Ginny Weds Sunny, the critically-acclaimed actor will also be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s next production offering Haseen Dillruba, which is being directed by Vinil Mathew. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in important leading characters and is expected to release in 2021.

