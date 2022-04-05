Website Logo
  Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte’s Forensic headed to ZEE5

By: Mohnish Singh

ZEE5 is set to premiere the upcoming psychological thriller Forensic, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in lead roles. The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, Forensic is directed by Vishal Furia, whose Chhorii (2021) received a great response from the audience.

A Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Production, Forensic also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rohit Roy in important roles.

 

Radhika Apte will be returning to the screen after a year-long break and will be seen portraying the character of Megha Sharma, a police officer in the small sleepy town of Mussoorie. Whereas Vikrant Massey will be returning to ZEE5 Global after his last successful releases, 14 Phere and Love Hostel. He will be essaying the role of Johnny Khanna, a Forensic Officer who is the best at his job. Together, Johnny and Megha will be chasing the vicious criminal who turns their lives upside down.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “While we offer the largest range of genres across languages for our audiences, we have seen a particularly strong uptake for thriller and suspense stories. We are happy to now add to our library this Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer Forensic, a psychological thriller with unique character arcs that will take our viewers through a myriad of emotions.”

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “Forensic is one of those projects where we just knew that we had to make it. The film is a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep you hooked. Vishal Furia is an amazing director and there couldn’t have been a better person to lead this ship. Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte are talents that need no introduction, so the project got all the more exciting with their addition and they have done tremendous work in Forensic. ZEE5 has given a platform to many unique and important stories, and it has a wide reach globally so we are excited to be presenting Forensic on this platform. The audiences are in for a thrilling ride with this one.”

Producers Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla said, “Hindi cinema has seen many films on police, army, RAW agents but we have never seen films on Forensic Officers. Forensic is a very unique film where we have given a lot of attention to details, and we truly believe that this film will change the way we look at crime investigation thrillers. The audience on the other hand will be delighted to see Vikrant and Radhika together for the first time on screen. Both are extremely talented actors, and they hold amazing chemistry on screen.”

Director Vishal Furia said, “A milligram of DNA can reveal the identity of a person. Forensic is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and facts that will shock the viewers. With accomplished actors Vikrant and Radhika at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Current Issue
