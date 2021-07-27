Website Logo
Entertainment

Exclusive! 14 Phere actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on their experience of working with each other

14 Phere Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5/Instagram)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere started streaming on Zee5 on 23rd July 2021. It’s a rom-com, and both the actors have worked with each other for the first time in the movie.

We recently interacted with Vikrant and Kriti and asked them about their experience of working with each other. To which Kriti quipped, “Very bad, I wanted to say this for so long (laughs).” Vikrant added, “I have troubled her a lot.”

However, further speaking about his co-star, Vikrant said, “It was fantastic. She is a thorough professional and such a talented actress. I was very excited to share screen space with her because I know the caliber she poses, and it was an opportunity for me to collaborate with someone who is like-minded, someone who shared a similar background, we both come from a very middle-class background. But, her style of working is slightly different from mine and I did pick up a lot of things on set which hopefully I will inculcate in my general practice and carry on forward from here on.”

Kriti added, “I had the best time working with Vikrant. When I signed the film Vikrant was already cast as Sanjay. I was looking forward to working with him, I think he has been on a roll, and I think he is a fantastic actor. I am so glad that I took up this opportunity and I can vouch for one thing that there can never be a better Sanjay and no one could have done it the way Vikrant’s done it. While he may have picked up my spontaneity, after watching the film I have realised how important it is to always prep for your role and that is something I know I am going to take away from this. So, I am actually glad that I got to work with someone who is so talented and I would like to say that he is a lovely human being, and I know this is going to be the friendship of a lifetime and I am looking forward to it.”

Directed by Devanshu Singh, 14 Phere also stars Gauahar Khan in a pivotal role.

Eastern Eye

