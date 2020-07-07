Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK almost complete

When shooting activities in Bollywood were on hold for almost three months, several filmmakers continued to work from home amid the lockdown and successfully completed their projects. One such filmmaker is Vikramaditya Motwane who has almost finished his next directorial offering AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in principal roles.

“The shoot of the film is more or less complete. The dubbing has been on as the film is slated to get onto a premiere on a digital platform soon. The genre of the film is quite like how the Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy film Bowfinger (1999) was. Bowfinger was about a filmmaker Bob Bowfinger who gets Kit Ramsey to unknowingly work in his film. AK vs AK also has Anurag Kashyap as the filmmaker while Anil Kapoor plays the role of the film star in the movie,” a publication reports a quote as saying.

The source goes on to add that Anil Kapoor had to work really hard to get into his character’s skin. “There are a lot of running and chase sequences in the film, which requires Anil to be in top shape and that is one reason that apart from his gym routines, he has also been running hard on the race track for many months.”

AK vs AK revolves around a filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of a prominent film star and then without his knowledge, the filmmaker goes on to shoot how the superstar searches for his daughter, fighting against all odds.

The film is set for its release on Netflix.