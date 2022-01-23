Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 23, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 489,409
Total Cases 39,237,264
Today's Fatalities 525
Today's Cases 3,33,533
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 489,409
Total Cases 39,237,264
Today's Fatalities 525
Today's Cases 3,33,533

CRICKET

Vikram Solanki leaves Surrey for IPL role

With Vikram Solanki in charge, Surrey reached the finals of T20 Blast in 2020.(Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SURREY head coach has left his role to be part of an unnamed Indian Premier League franchise as its director.

Former England batsman Vikram Solanki, 45, joined Surrey as a player in 2013 before becoming its head coach after the 2019 season.

With Solanki in charge, Surrey reached the finals of T20 Blast in 2020.

He started coaching the second time in 2015 after retirement and then worked under Michael di Venuto with the first team before replacing him as head coach.

Solanki was assistant head coach when Surrey won their first County Championship in 16 years.

“Surrey has been an extremely valuable part of my life for the last nine years, both as a player and as a coach, making the decision to leave a difficult one.

“I am forever grateful for the level of support that has always been afforded to me and my family during my time here. A special thank you too to Alec Stewart [Surrey director of cricket] who has been a mentor and a guide,” he told the club website.

Majority of his career, Solanki played at Worcestershire, from 1995 to 2012.

He played 54 matches for England between 2000 to 2006 and has scored two ODI centuries.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Pandya, Rahul to lead new teams, IPL to begin in March
CRICKET
Malan leads South Africa to ODI series win over India
Sports
Stupid to blame IPL for England’s Ashes debacle: Pietersen
Sports
Vandersay stars as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to clinch ODIs 2-1
CRICKET
Saqib Mahmood can’t wait to play Test cricket for England
HEADLINE STORY
A diverse and inclusive future is possible for English cricket
CRICKET
South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
HEADLINE STORY
India, Pakistan to clash on Oct 23 in 2022 T20 World Cup
CRICKET
Yorkshire appoint Gibson as coach after racism scandal
CRICKET
Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India’s top away ODI run-scorer
CRICKET
Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help South Africa beat India in first ODI
Sports
Kohli ‘tends to quit’ when his captaincy is under threat: Manjrekar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Vikram Solanki leaves Surrey for IPL role
Tory MP says she was sacked for her ‘Muslimness’
Pandya, Rahul to lead new teams, IPL to begin in…
Rajkummar Rao to explore yet another genre with Raj and…
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement, still in ICU
Over 450 people stripped of British citizenship in last 15…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE