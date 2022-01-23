Vikram Solanki leaves Surrey for IPL role

With Vikram Solanki in charge, Surrey reached the finals of T20 Blast in 2020.(Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SURREY head coach has left his role to be part of an unnamed Indian Premier League franchise as its director.

Former England batsman Vikram Solanki, 45, joined Surrey as a player in 2013 before becoming its head coach after the 2019 season.

With Solanki in charge, Surrey reached the finals of T20 Blast in 2020.

He started coaching the second time in 2015 after retirement and then worked under Michael di Venuto with the first team before replacing him as head coach.

Solanki was assistant head coach when Surrey won their first County Championship in 16 years.

“Surrey has been an extremely valuable part of my life for the last nine years, both as a player and as a coach, making the decision to leave a difficult one.

“I am forever grateful for the level of support that has always been afforded to me and my family during my time here. A special thank you too to Alec Stewart [Surrey director of cricket] who has been a mentor and a guide,” he told the club website.

Majority of his career, Solanki played at Worcestershire, from 1995 to 2012.

He played 54 matches for England between 2000 to 2006 and has scored two ODI centuries.