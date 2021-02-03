Vijay Sethupathi to be paid more than Shahid Kapoor for Raj & DK’s web series?

By Murtuza Iqbal







The Family Man makers, Raj & DK, are all set for another web series which is reportedly titled Sunny and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The web series will star Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashi Khanna.

While Shahid is a big name in the Bollywood industry, Vijay Sethupathi has been ruling the big screens down South. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sethupathi is being paid more than Kapoor for the web series.

A source told the portal, “Owing to the success of The Family Man, the company believed in the filmmaker duo and when they brought this show to the table and suggested a huge budget because of the two stars they were planning to get and Amazon agreed. This would be Shahid’s big debut and Vijay’s first web show as well. Plus, they loved the casting coup.”







“Shahid asked for a hefty Rs. 40 crores plus for the whole season and his contract also mentions a hike in his remuneration if the show gets renewed for another season. The plan is to make it into three seasons as of now. Vijay, on the other hand, has not put a clause like that but straight away asked for a sum of around Rs. 55 crores. Both of them have roles that are on equal footing but Vijay is undoubtedly a mega star from South and the makers agreed on the deal. He is getting a much bigger sum compared to Shahid but unlike Shahid, his contract has no mention of any hike for the second season,” the source added.

Well, Vijay Sethupathi is now all set to make a mark in the Hindi belt as he has a couple of Bollywood films lined-up, and also has Sunny in his kitty.











