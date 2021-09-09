Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,749
Total Cases 33,139,981
Today's Fatalities 338
Today's Cases 43,263
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,749
Total Cases 33,139,981
Today's Fatalities 338
Today's Cases 43,263

Entertainment

Vighnaharta song from Antim: A treat for Salman Khan’s fans

Antim poster (Photo from Salman Khan’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

After Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will next be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. A couple of days ago, Salman had unveiled the first look poster of the movie, and today, the actor released the first song of the movie titled Vighnaharta.

Salman took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. He tweeted, “#ANTIM ki shuruaat BAPPA ke Aashirwad ke saath. #Vighnaharta Song Out Now https://bit.ly/Vighnaharta_ #AayushSharma @Varun_dvn @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany #HiteshModak @vaibhavjoshee @mudassarkhan1 @AjayAtulOnline @chinni_prakash.”

Vighnaharta is composed by Hitesh Modak and sung by Ajay Gogavale. It has been launched at the perfect timing as on Friday (10) it is Ganesh Chaturthi.

The song features Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Aayush Sharma. But, it is Salman who steals the show. The actor’s Sikh cop avatar is surely one of the highlights of the song. We get to see him without a shirt and doing some action, so this song is clearly a treat for his fans.

Antim: The Final Truth is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The release date of the film is not yet announced, but reportedly, the makers are planning to release the movie in October 2021.

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of actress Mahima Makwana. She is a popular face in the Indian television industry.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor team up for Vinod Bhanushali’s Sab Moh Maaya Hai
Entertainment
Sourav Ganguly’s biopic officially announced; Luv Films to produce it
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan: I don’t get very carried away by the rules and regulations of…
Entertainment
Anjana Vasan, Anita Rani and Romesh Ranganathan among 2021 Edinburgh TV Awards nominees
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut: I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha to reteam for Mudassar Aziz’s 2XL?
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra announces the trailer release date of her next The Matrix Resurrections
Entertainment
Bobby Deol bags Best Actor award for Aashram
Big Interview
Talented teenager takes TV by storm
E-GUIDE
A soulful and empowering message for dream chasers
E-GUIDE
New publishing house creates a platform for British Asian talent
E-GUIDE
A wellness guide for inner peace
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Australia will cancel Afghanistan Test if women’s cricket banned
Football fan sentenced for racist message about England players
Stokes left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad
Samir Desai to step down as Funding Circle CEO
Vighnaharta song from Antim: A treat for Salman Khan’s fans
Manchester Test in doubt after another Covid positive in Indian…