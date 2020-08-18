Vidyut Jammwal ecstatic as Khuda Haafiz garners excellent response

Released on 14th August on Disney+ Hotstar, romantic-action thriller Khuda Haafiz (2020) has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Resultantly, the film has emerged as the biggest opening ever for actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Jammwal, who has several action films to his credit, is seen in a completely different avatar in Khuda Hafiz. That said, the movie has a proper dose of jaw-dropping action and martial arts sequences for those who expect the same from the actor.

Jammwal is ecstatic to receive such a thunderous response from the audience. Talking about the same, he says, “I am eternally grateful to receive such an overwhelming response from my fans across the country – the Jammwal-lions and the critics. This success would not have been possible without their constant appreciation and support and I will be forever indebted. Playing the character of Sameer was intriguing and challenging for me at the same time and I had to do a lot of unlearning for it, but it gave me a perfect chance to hone my skills.”

The film has been written and directed by Faruk Kabir. The writer-director is glad to know that the audience has loved the movie so much. “Khuda Haafiz is so personal in many ways and I am glad Vidyut, team, and my efforts stand validated by the audience today,” he adds.

Khuda Haafiz revolves around a recently wedded Indian couple, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decides to go abroad for better prospects. But as ill-luck would have it, Nargis goes missing in the foreign land under mysterious and shocking circumstances. Sameer will have to bring his wife back safely anyhow.

Khuda Haafiz has been inspired by a number of of real-life events. It has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios International.