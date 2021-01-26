Vidyut Jammwal confirmed to star in action-thriller Sanak

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in Panorama Studios’ successful action-thriller Khuda Hafiz (2020), Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal has bagged a new film. The actor will next star in the upcoming action-thriller titled Sanak, the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie will also feature well-known Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra as the female lead. It will mark her debut in Hindi cinema.

Sanak will be jointly produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and ZEE Studios. Kanishk Verma, who has previously directed a crime-thriller called Footfairy (2020), will call the shots.

Announcing Sanak, the makers also unveiled the first-look poster of the film, which sees Vidyut Jammwal on an isolated hospital bed covered in blood. He is training his gun at his target. The film marks the fifth collaboration between Jammwal and Vipul Shah.







Talking more about the film, the actor says, “I believe that every human being has a Sanki side to them. I am collaborating with Vipul Shah for the fifth time with great excitement. Sanak captures a common man’s emotional journey. I am grateful for my fans who enjoyed Khuda Haafiz. It makes me really hopeful and excited that Sanak too will receive lots of love and affection from the audience.”

Sanak is expected to begin production soon. According to reports, the makers are planning to mount the film on a big scale and shoot it at some exotic locations. Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up to commence work on Khuda Haafiz 2.







The sequel will take the love story of the lead characters Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) forward. “To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That is what we are planning to showcase in the second chapter,” the actor had earlier said in a statement.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





