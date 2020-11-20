Vicky Kaushal quietly starts shooting for his film with Vijay Krishna Acharya?

By: Mohnish Singh







Rising Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Dharma Productions’ horror flick Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020), has started shooting for his next film in Mumbai. The project in question is still untitled and co-stars Manushi Chhillar as the female lead. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has previously directed Tashan (2008), Dhoom 3 (2013), and Thugs of Hindostan (2018), is helming the film.

According to a report, Kaushal quietly kick-started the shoot for the film around 10-12 days ago in Mumbai. “The film went on floors some 10-12 days back in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal, the leading man, is a part of this schedule and so is Manushi Chhillar,” a source in the know informs an online publication.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is making her silver screen debut with Yash Raj Films’ ambitious period drama Prithviraj. Co-starring Akshay Kumar, the film recently completed its shoot. The untitled film with Vicky Kaushal will mark her second association with Yash Raj Films right after Prithviraj.







As part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Yash Raj Films, producer Aditya Chopra has decided to roll out an exciting line-up of films featuring some of the most popular stars of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, to name a few.

Shah Rukh Khan has already started shooting for Pathan, one of the most awaited films of the line-up, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The third installment of the superhit film franchise Tiger is also expected to hit the shooting floor in a couple of months with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The production house is also bankrolling a superhero flick with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

