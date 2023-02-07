Website Logo
  Tuesday, February 07, 2023
VFX decoder reveals bike in the air scene in RRR created using a cycle; netizens say ‘if the same was done in Bollywood, people would have eaten them raw by trolling’

In addition to Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also featured Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important cameos.

A screengrab from RRR (Photo credit: YouTube)

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR (2022) remains the talk of the town even several months after its theatrical release. The SS Rajamouli directorial recently won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for its high-energy song “Naatu Naatu” and is now eyeing an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category.

While fans await to see its winning streak at the Oscars, a green screen expert has decoded one of the film’s most popular scenes. Yes, we are talking about the highly intense scene where Jr NTR is seen lifting a motorbike in the air.

A YouTube account that goes by the name of Find My VFX broke down the climax scene of the film. It shows that the makers actually used a bicycle to film the scene on a green screen, which was later transformed into a motorbike in post-production.

The breakdown video has got good traction on social media. It has already clocked several million views and likes so far.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Welcome to south India…”.

“Rajamouli sir be like, yeh toh dhoti khol raha hai…”, commented another.

A section of users also said that if the same VFX had been used in Bollywood films, everyone would have commented, “RIP Physics.”

“If the same was done Bollywood… people would have eaten them raw by trolling,” wrote a user.

In addition to Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also featured Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important cameos. Made on a humongous budget of £55 million, RRR prides itself on being one of the most successful Indian films ever. The lifetime box office earnings of the film currently stand at a whopping £120 million.

