  • Monday, December 18, 2023
Veteran actress Tanuja hospitalised

Reportedly, she will be discharged from the hospital in the evening today.

Tanuja (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actress Tanuja has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is under observation in the ICU.

As per a source close to the actress, Tanuja was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital in Juhu last night (Sunday) after having difficulty breathing. She is in the ICU under the supervision of doctors and is doing well.

Reportedly, she will be discharged from the hospital in the evening today.

Tanuja Samarth made her acting debut at the age of 16 and won everyone’s hearts with her acts in Bollywood.

Her debut movie Chhabili was released when she was 16 years old.

Memdidi followed in 1962, and then she starred in numerous films.

Tanuja met her husband, Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of Ek Baar Muskura Do, and got married to him in the year 1973.

The couple shares two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.

