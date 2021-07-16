Website Logo
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949
Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, known for her performances in movies like Tamas, Mammo, Zubeidaa, Badhaai Ho, and others, passed away on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest.

According to PTI, in a statement, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said, “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.”

“She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram,” he added.

Last year in September, Surekha Sikri had suffered a brain stroke but was discharged after a few days.

Sikri started her journey as an actor in the year 1978 with the film Kissa Kursi Ka. She later featured in movies like Tamas, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Mammo, Sardari Begum, Zubeidaa, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Badhaai Ho and others.

She made her digital debut with Netflix’s anthology Ghost Stories. The veteran actress was featured in Zoya Akhtar’s directed segment.

On Television, she starred in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Saat Phere, and others. But, her most remembered performance on the small screen was in the show Balika Vadhu. She portrayed the role of the strict Dadisa in it.

Sikri won National Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice for movies like Tamas, Mammo, and Badhaai Ho. She also won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Badhaai Ho.

We pray that her soul rests in peace.

