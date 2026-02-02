Veeraswamy campaigners to petition King Charles over restaurant's threatened closure

Highlights

Veeraswamy, founded in 1926 on London's Regent Street, may lose home after nearly 100 years.

Celebrity chefs and heritage groups back campaign to save Michelin-starred restaurant.

Crown Estate says building refurbishment plans incompatible with restaurant remaining.

Campaigners fighting to save Britain's oldest surviving Indian restaurant will deliver a petition to Buckingham Palace within weeks, urging King Charles III to intervene in a lease dispute threatening its century-long legacy.

Veeraswamy, which opened in 1926 and remains at its original Regent Street location, faces closure after landlord Crown Estate declined to renew its lease.

Supporters gathering over 18,000 petition signatures argue the Michelin-starred establishment represents "a living piece of shared cultural history" requiring royal protection.

"This is not a decision we've taken lightly," a spokesman told BBC, noting offers of assistance finding alternative West End premises plus financial compensation.

Heritage under threat

Petitioners will bring their appeal directly to Buckingham Palace gates, accompanied by chefs and supporters, seeking what co-owner Ranjit Mathrani describes as a potential "quiet word" from the monarch.

Celebrity chefs including Raymond Blanc, Michel Roux and Richard Corrigan have voiced support for preserving the landmark

"Most European cities cherish their legendary restaurants. Why in the name of God would we want to lose Veeraswamy?" Corrigan questioned.

Lucy Haine, chair of the Soho Society campaigning for area preservation, called closure "a major loss to London's history and culinary heritage," seeking recognition as an "asset of community value."

Co-owner Ranjit Mathrani emphasises the restaurant's historical significance, noting it "broke the ice" for subsequent Indian establishments.

However, Buckingham Palace has stated the matter falls under Crown Estate jurisdiction

Cultural significance

When Veeraswamy opened, Indian restaurants were rare in Britain, initially attracting Anglo-Indians missing subcontinental cuisine.

The establishment claims to have birthed the curry-and-beer combination when Prince Axel of Denmark paired his meal with Carlsberg in the 1920s.

The restaurant introduced Britain's first tandoor oven and earned a Michelin star in 2016 for its 90th anniversary. Its chefs have catered Buckingham Palace events for Indian dignitaries.

Planning documents reveal Victory House conversion plans transforming restaurant space into offices with entrance modifications making continued operation impossible.

Without settlement, legal proceedings are scheduled for summer, with Veeraswamy challenging the lease non-renewal. A centenary dinner in March will rally further support as the establishment approaches its 100th birthday.