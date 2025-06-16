Veeraswamy fights eviction as Crown Estate plans building renovation

VEERASWAMY, the UK's oldest Indian restaurant, is locked in a legal battle with the Crown Estate, which is seeking to evict it from its home at Victory House on Regent Street, where it has operated since 1926.

The Crown Estate wants to take back the building to renovate the upper-floor offices, which have remained empty since a flood in late 2023.

According to The Times, the plans include removing the wall that separates the restaurant’s entrance from the office entrance to create a larger reception area. The restaurant’s co-owner, Ranjit Mathrani of MW Eat, has said this would block access to Veeraswamy, effectively shutting it down.

Mathrani told The Times he had proposed several alternatives, such as sharing the entrance or giving up the first floor and retaining only the basement and mezzanine levels, but none had been accepted. “My dealings with the [Crown Estate] have been characterised by an uncompromising refusal to consider any change to their design plan,” he said in a court filing.

Veeraswamy pays around £205,000 in annual rent, and Mathrani has said he is willing to match the rent paid by future office tenants after renovation. Though initially open to relocating, he said the Crown Estate's claim of helping find a new site was “disingenuous”. “They’ve made no real attempt to find alternative sites for us,” he told The Times.

Veeraswamy’s lease expires at the end of June. However, MW Eat can continue to trade until the court hearing, expected in spring or early summer next year. If the court rules in its favour, the restaurant’s protected tenancy could allow a 14-year extension. If not, Mathrani hopes for a two-year lease to allow time for relocation. “If we lost, that would be our fallback, but moving sites will cost us about £5 million and therefore it is not our preferred option,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Crown Estate said: “We need to carry out a comprehensive refurbishment of Victory House to bring the building back into full use. We appreciate how upsetting this is for Veeraswamy and have offered to help find new premises elsewhere on our portfolio, having explored other options to accommodate the restaurant’s needs. We thank Veeraswamy and their customers for their contributions to the West End.”

Nearly a century on Regent Street

Veeraswamy was opened in 1926 by Edward Palmer, an Anglo-Indian and retired British Indian Army officer.

Located at 99-101 Regent Street, the restaurant has served regional Indian cuisine for decades, with dishes from Punjab, Lucknow, Kashmir and Goa.

It has long attracted royalty, political leaders and celebrities. Past diners include Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Charlie Chaplin, and King Gustav VI of Sweden.

Ownership and Michelin recognition

In 1997, the restaurant was acquired by Ranjit Mathrani and Namitha Panjabi. They restored its interiors and integrated it into their MW Eat group.

In 2016, Veeraswamy received a Michelin star. Inspectors noted that it continued to serve “classic dishes from across the country” with care and professionalism.

Historical roots

Before opening Veeraswamy, Edward Palmer had started EP Veeraswamy & Co. in 1896 to promote Indian food in Britain.

In 1924, he advised the Indian Government Pavilion restaurant at the British Empire Exhibition, which served around 500 curries a day.

Veeraswamy was not the first Indian restaurant in the UK, but it was among the first high-end ones and has remained at its Regent Street location for 99 years.