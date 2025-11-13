Skip to content
Top chefs rally to save Britain's oldest Indian restaurant from Crown Estate closure

Michelin-starred Veeraswamy faces eviction after nearly a century on Regent Street as landlord plans office conversion

Veeraswamy

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 13, 2025
Ashya Rose
Highlights

  • Celebrity chefs including Raymond Blanc and Michel Roux demand Crown Estate reconsider closure plans.
  • Historic restaurant served royals and celebrities since 1926, won Michelin star in 2017.
  • Legal battle could extend lease by 14 years if court rules in restaurant's favour.

Britain's oldest Indian restaurant is fighting for survival as prominent chefs mount a campaign against the Crown Estate's decision to convert its historic Regent Street premises into offices.

Veeraswamy, the Michelin-starred establishment that has operated from Victory House since 1926, faces closure after the King's property company announced it would not renew the restaurant's lease. The Crown Estate wants to extend the ground floor reception area for offices on the building's upper floors.

In a letter to The Times, celebrity chefs including Raymond Blanc, Michel Roux, Michael Caines, Richard Corrigan and Cyrus Todiwala, Anthony Demetre, Tom Aikens, Phil Howard, Ben Murphy condemned the plans. The signatories called converting "such a restaurant into offices would be sacrilege, representing a profound loss, both for London's restaurant scene and for our tourism economy, which thrives on the city's unique and diverse landmarks".

The chefs urged the Crown Estate 'to act responsibly' and engage in 'meaningful dialogue' to secure the restaurant's future in its original location. "As the Crown knows, heritage cannot be relocated, nor can history be replaced," they said to The Times. Keeping Veeraswamy alive is an act of responsibility by the Crown worthy of London's reputation as one of the world's great dining and tourist cities, they added.

Legal battles ahead

Veeraswamy, owned by MW Eat, has served distinguished guests including Charlie Chaplin, Princess Anne, Mahatma Gandhi and King Abdullah of Jordan over its 98-year history.

The restaurant earned its first Michelin star in 2017 and remains one of Regent Street's oldest occupants alongside Hamleys and Café Royal.

The Crown Estate responded by stating it needs to carry out a "comprehensive refurbishment to ensure the building meets modern standards and is brought back into full use". A spokesperson told the Times the organisation has offered to help find new West End premises and provide financial compensation.

The restaurant continues trading under its protected tenancy status, which grants long-term tenants enhanced rights. A court hearing scheduled for next spring or early summer could extend Veeraswamy's lease by another 14 years if judges rule in the restaurant's favour, offering hope that London's historic dining landmark may yet survive.

