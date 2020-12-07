Varun Dhawan: As I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted Covid-19

Murtuza Iqbal







Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor were shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, India. A few days ago, there were reports that Varun, Neetu, and filmmaker Raj Mehta have been tested positive for Covid-19. But none of them had confirmed the news.

Now, today Varun has posted on Instagram about it. He shared a picture of a video call with his friends and captioned it as, “VITAMIN FRIENDS🙌 So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time 🙏🤍 thank u.”





Earlier, there were reports that Anil Kapoor has also been tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actor took to Twitter to clarify that he has been tested negative. He had posted, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes Folded handsSmiling face with smiling eyes.”

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻😊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020





While Varun and Raj have decided to quarantine themselves in Chandigarh, it is said that Neetu Kapoor has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance. As the shooting of the film has been halted, Anil Kapoor has also returned to Mumbai a couple of days ago.





