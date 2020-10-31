Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon to team up for Bhediya?

Murtuza Iqbal







Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were earlier seen together on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale (2015). Their jodi was liked by the audiences and now, reportedly after six years, we will get to see them on the silver screen again in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It is true that Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be starring in Amar Kaushik’s next titled Bhediya. The duo fit the bill and the director wanted a pair that had already made its way into people’s hearts. The film will go on floors in January 2021.”

Earlier, there were reports that Shraddha Kapoor might star in the film, and now, it has been reported that it will be Kriti. Well, we can just wait for an official announcement from the makers.







Bhediya will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production Maddock Films and Kriti has starred in many films produced by him. So, if the actress is cast in Bhediya, it won’t be a surprise.

Currently, Kriti is busy with the shooting of an untitled film which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, and Aparshakti Khurrana. The movie is produced by Maddock Films. Apart from this untitled film, Kriti has movies like Mimi (produced by Maddock) and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Varun will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas this year. The actor also has Raj Mehta’s next and Sanki lined-up.





