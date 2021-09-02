Website Logo
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt mourn untimely demise of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian television star Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on Thursday shocked everyone. The actor, who became a household name with Colors’ popular show Balika Vadhu before witnessing a huge rise in his popularity after winning the thirteenth edition of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss on the same channel, suffered a massive heart attack in the morning and was brought dead to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters.

After establishing himself as a force to reckon with in the Indian television space, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. They say filmmaking is a collaborative process, but no one can deny the fact that Shukla was a big reason behind the roaring success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Today, when Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt came to know about the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla, they could not stop themselves and took to social media to express their grief.

Mourning his loss, Dhawan wrote on Instagram, “RIP brother… You are loved by so many and you touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhatt shared an old monochrome picture featuring herself along with Sidharth and Varun. She captioned it, “Sid. One of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I have worked with… always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and his fans who loved him so, so deeply! Rest in peace!”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

