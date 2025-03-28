Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals she was abused by six people as a child

In a deeply emotional moment on the sets of Zee Tamil’s dance reality show Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded 3, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar broke down while recounting her traumatic experience of being sexually abused as a child. The revelation came after contestant Kemy shared her own story of surviving harassment by family members. Moved by Kemy’s words, Varalaxmi revealed that she, too, had suffered similar abuse, with five to six people assaulting her when she was young.

The actor, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, explained that her parents, veteran actor Sarathkumar and Chaya were working at the time, leaving her in the care of others. “Your story is my story,” she told Kemy, hugging her in solidarity. “I don’t have children, but I always tell parents to teach kids about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch.’ It’s so important.”

- YouTube youtu.be





Visibly emotional, Varalaxmi apologised for crying on camera, but fellow judge Sneha reassured her, saying, “Don’t apologise. It takes courage to speak up like this.” This isn’t the first time Varalaxmi has addressed the issue though. She has previously advocated for survivors through her Save Shakti Foundation, pointing out the need for awareness and support.

Her heartfelt confession has sparked widespread support on social media, with fans and fellow actors commending her bravery. Many have echoed her call for better child safety education to prevent such abuse.

On the professional front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in Madha Gaja Raja, a film released 12 years after its production, which became a surprise hit during the Pongal 2025 box office.

Varalaxmi’s decision to share her story publicly has sparked crucial conversations about child sexual abuse, survivor solidarity, and the urgent need for preventive measures. Her courage is actually a strong reminder that breaking the silence is the first step toward healing and change.