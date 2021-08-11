Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353

News

Vandalised Hindu temple restored in Pakistan

People gather outside a Hindu temple that was set on fire by an angry mob in Bhong, Pakistan, on August 4, 2021 in this screen grab from a social media video obtained by REUTERS

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN authorities have completed the restoration of the Hindu temple badly damaged by a mob last week in Punjab province and arrested around 90 people allegedly involved in the attack.

Hundreds of people, carrying sticks, stones and bricks attacked the temple at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 km from Lahore on August 4, burning parts of it and damaging the idols in protest against the release by a court of an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary.

The attackers, believed to be instigated by a local cleric, had damaged the idols, walls, doors and electric fittings while desecrating the temple.

A first information report was registered under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against more than 150 people in connection with the incident.

“The government has completed the restoration work of the temple and handed it over to the local Hindu community,” Rahim Yar Khan district police officer Asad Sarfraz said.

“A total of 90 suspects have been arrested so far with the help of video footage and they have been produced before a court of law for physical remand,” he said.

The official added the main suspects have also been arrested and police are interrogating them.

Another official said the government has engaged workers from Hyderabad in Sindh province to make idols for the temple.

Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar had called the attack on the temple a “shameful” act.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday (6) pulled up law enforcement agencies for failing to stop the attack and ordered the arrest of the culprits, observing that the incident tarnished the image of the country abroad.

Hindu community leader of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and senator Danesh Kumar condemned the attack on the temple and termed it a conspiracy against minorities living in Pakistan.

He said it was condemnable that police failed to protect the temple located just 2 km from the local police station.

He said the Hindu community in the area had informed the police about a possible attack, but the police did nothing.

He said it was unfortunate that such incidents were taking place in Pakistan.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in Pakistan has also condemned the attack, the Dawn News reported.

In a statement, it said: “Like the lives and property of non-Muslim minorities living in Pakistan, the protection of their places of worship is a legal responsibility of the state.”

“Demolishing any of their religious places of worship is a clear violation of Islamic law and Pakistani law,” it said, adding that all perpetrators of this crime must be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
London state school, with majority BAME students, secures more Oxbridge seats than Eton
News
Exclusive: Artificial pancreas trial hailed as ‘new era for healthcare’
UK
Exclusive: Airlines charging exorbitant fares as UK moves India to amber list
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka rejects lockdown to beat Covid ‘bomb’
PAKISTAN
Boy, 8, becomes youngest Pakistani to face blasphemy charges
News
Modi government says Twitter now in compliance with the new IT rules
UK
Why Nazir Afzal focused on gender-based violence
UK
10 years on, father of Birmingham riots’ victim still looking for justice
News
More than three quarters of UK adults now double-jabbed against Covid
News
Students celebrate A-Level results as top grades set new record
UK
Johnson says report on climate change is ‘sobering’
UK
Humza Yousaf begins legal action against Dundee nursery over ‘bias’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Vandalised Hindu temple restored in Pakistan
London state school, with majority BAME students, secures more Oxbridge…
Huma Qureshi: My plan is to do some interesting work…
Exclusive: Artificial pancreas trial hailed as ‘new era for healthcare’
Artist reveals how community arts benefits the elderly
Travel recovery has started, Britain’s Heathrow Airport says