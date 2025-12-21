Ten held after Hindu factory worker lynched in Bangladesh

TEN people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob in Baluka in the Mymensingh district on Thursday over alleged blasphemy. His body was later set on fire.

Yunus said in a statement on X that seven of the accused were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case. He said the RAB and police carried out operations at various locations to make the arrests.

According to Yunus, those arrested are aged between 19 and 46.

Police said Das was first assaulted by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations. He was then hanged from a tree. The crowd later left his body on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

The interim government condemned the lynching on Friday, saying there was no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” the interim government said in a statement.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has faced a series of anti-minority incidents across the country since the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.