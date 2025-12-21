Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ten held after Hindu factory worker lynched in Bangladesh

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob in Baluka in the Mymensingh district on Thursday over alleged blasphemy. His body was later set on fire.

Muhammad Yunus

Muhammad Yunus said in a statement on X that seven of the accused were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case.

AFP via Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 21, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

TEN people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus said on Saturday.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob in Baluka in the Mymensingh district on Thursday over alleged blasphemy. His body was later set on fire.

Yunus said in a statement on X that seven of the accused were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case. He said the RAB and police carried out operations at various locations to make the arrests.

According to Yunus, those arrested are aged between 19 and 46.

Police said Das was first assaulted by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations. He was then hanged from a tree. The crowd later left his body on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

The interim government condemned the lynching on Friday, saying there was no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” the interim government said in a statement.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has faced a series of anti-minority incidents across the country since the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

arrestsbangladeshblasphemyhindu minoritylynching

Related News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse
News

Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views
News

Bondi shooting: Indian family 'unaware' of gunman's radical views

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record
News

Junior doctors strike over pay while flu cases hit record

Bondi beach
News

Police say Bondi Beach attacker moved to Australia from India

More For You

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in prison over corruption charges

The case centres on allegations that Khan, 73, and Bushra sold valuable items including expensive watches and diamond and gold jewellery sets without depositing them in the Toshakhana

Getty Images

Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in prison over corruption charges

Highlights

  • Imran Khan, 73, and wife Bushra Bibi each sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in corruption case.
  • Conviction relates to alleged mishandling of expensive jewellery and watches received from Saudi government in 2021.
  • UN official recently called for end to Khan's solitary confinement, citing inhumane detention conditions.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each by a special court in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case on Saturday.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder has been held since August 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us