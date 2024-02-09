Embrace solo bliss on Valentine’s Day

A quick list of 21 things to do for those who are single on February 14

Red heart, woman in studio and kiss emoji on background for romance, emotion and fun symbol. Happy indian female model, thinking and pout with paper shape for love, icon or flirting on valentines day

By: Priya Mulji and Asjad Nazir

VALENTINE’S DAY is a celebration of love, but for many single people it can be triggering, making them feel sad, left out and lonely.

But that doesn’t have to be the case because for those not in a relationship, there are plenty of empowering things to do. With that in mind, Eastern Eye put together a quick list of 21 things to do for those who are single on February 14.

Date: Why not finally go out with that person you have been speaking to on dating apps, or a friend you have grown close to? It doesn’t have to be extravagant or on Valentine’s Day itself. Use the celebration of romance to take a leap of faith.

Friend date: Get dressed up and have a fun evening out with another single friend. Go for a nice meal or to a bar you love and talk about what is happening in your life. You can also both attend a single’s event together. Who knows, you could meet someone, or worst-case scenario, have a fun evening out.

Letter: Write a love letter to yourself. Put all the things you love about yourself on paper and refer back to it on down days. Those words will help you realise all the amazing qualities you have. Perhaps, also, write a letter to your future self and lock it away.

Singles party: Organise an anti-Valentine’s Day party or a small gathering with singletons and celebrate all the great things about being single. This can be with close friends and trusted individuals on social media. That mingling session could lead to something or create a new social circle filled with potential partners. The fun evening with like-minded friends promises plenty of enjoyment.

Fly solo: Whether it is a holiday, restaurant, bar, or cinema trip, going it alone doesn’t get the credit it deserves. The empowering act can make you learn things about yourself and build confidence. You can do what you truly enjoy without worrying about whether someone else will like it.

Shop: Use money that would be spent on a significant other, on yourself. Whether it is clothes, makeup, jewellery, or something else, do some retail therapy without feeling guilty. But remember to stay within your budget.

Focus: By the time February rolls around, most people will have forgotten about any New Year’s resolutions. Refocus on the goals you set for yourself and perhaps add a few more to the list. That extra positive energy will propel you to something greater.

Regularity: There is no written rule that you must do something on Valentine’s Day. Have another regular day and enjoy what it has to offer, whether it’s alone time, catching up with friends, or a daily routine. Just pretend the annual celebration doesn’t exist.

Spread love: Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic love. Why not use this occasion to show loved ones how much you care? Whether it is relatives or close friends, send them flowers, gifts, cards, or a heartfelt message. It will make you and them feel the love.

Spa day: Why wait for someone else to treat you to a spa day? Go to a salon, schedule a massage, book into a spa, or have a self-pampering session at home. Give yourself the gift of relaxing me-time and feel refreshed.

Tidy: Get a head start on spring cleaning by clearing out any clutter. Perhaps redecorate your living space and get rid of any romantic memorabilia from an ex. This will enable you to move forward with fewer things weighing you down.

Makeover: Whether it’s a new haircut or switching up your style or makeup, why not use being single as an opportunity to get yourself a new look? It will give you more confidence and, who knows, attract the person you have been waiting for.

Manifest: Get photographs, including from magazines, empowering words and anything connected to your goals. Then stick them on a physical vision board you can look at daily as a reminder, or go digital with websites such as Pinterest.

Disconnect: Sometimes singles become their own worst enemies with triggering actions like looking at an ex-partner’s social media or photos and even messaging them. Unplug yourself from electronic devices for the day and shift your attention to something productive, such as catching up on sleep or starting a new project.

Volunteer: Those who value giving love can find a happy place in helping others. There are plenty of places where you can find fulfilment in giving your time to those who need it.

Workout: Those who feel frustrated with relationships can sweat it out in the gym or a virtual fitness class and unleash those happy endorphins. It will get your heart racing in a good way. Laugh: Relieve any anxiety by going to watch a stand-up comedy show, or perhaps have a film night with your favourite romantic comedy.

Phone: Schedule some long-overdue catchups with close friends and family who love you. It has been scientifically proven how beneficial to mental and physical health these meaningful relationships are.

Meditate: Calm the mind, body and soul with some relaxing meditation exercises. There are plenty of great apps to help you and it can become a regular part of your routine to expel any negative thoughts.

Just do it: Whether it is a recipe, any kind of class, painting, decorating, writing, or getting a photo shoot done, start that something you have been putting off. This will build confidence and open up a new avenue.