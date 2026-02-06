Valentine’s Day 2026: The best travel, self-care, and lifestyle deals from Eastern Eye

Valentine’s Day deals in 2026 are less about last-minute gifting and more about planning ahead. From booking spring travel to investing in self-care and practical upgrades, brands are offering limited-time discounts that extend well beyond the day itself.

Here’s a focused round-up of Valentine’s Day offers worth checking this week.

Flight deals for couples planning ahead

With spring and early summer travel already on people’s radar, airlines are using Valentine’s Day to encourage forward bookings.

UK and European travellers can access discounted flights to Poland LOT

LOT Global Air is offering up to 20 per cent off fares across several European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain and the Nordics. The promotion runs from February 4 to 8, 2026, with travel valid between February 14 and May 31.

UK and European travellers can access discounted flights to Poland, while bookings from Hungary also include reduced fares to the USA, Canada and parts of Asia, including Delhi and Seoul. Selected long-haul routes include business and premium economy discounts. The offer requires a minimum of two adults and the code LOVE20.

Save on flights and hotels in one booking

Airlines are using Valentine’s Day to encourage forward bookings TravelUp

For travellers prioritising flexibility over fixed destinations, bundled travel deals remain a popular option.

TravelUp is offering a Valentine’s Day discount on combined flight and hotel bookings worldwide. Using the code LOVE15, customers can receive £15 off, making it suitable for city breaks, European trips or longer holidays booked ahead.

Self-care deals that last beyond Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s gifting is increasingly shifting towards self-care and everyday beauty, with an emphasis on long-term use rather than novelty.

Self-care takes centre stage this Valentine’s Day UNice

Hair and beauty brand UNice is running multiple Valentine’s Day offers across its collections. Shoppers can save up to $60 using the code LOVE.

The brand is also offering up to 55 per cent off V Part wigs with the code V15.

For higher-value purchases, customers can access up to $100 off using the Valentine’s code VDAY.

Practical Valentine’s deals for smarter living

Valentine’s Day discounts are also extending into practical lifestyle categories, reflecting a broader shift towards functional gifting.

Remote workers and households looking to invest in smarter energy solutions ALLPOWERS

ALLPOWERS is running a Valentine’s Sale offering up to 42 per cent off its range of portable power stations and solar energy products, aimed at travellers, remote workers and households looking to invest in smarter energy solutions.

A more practical take on Valentine’s Day

From booking future travel to investing in everyday essentials, Valentine’s Day deals in 2026 reflect changing spending habits. With most offers available for a limited time, early action remains key.



