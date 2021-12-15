Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 476,135
Total Cases 34,710,628
Today's Fatalities 247
Today's Cases 6,984
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 476,135
Total Cases 34,710,628
Today's Fatalities 247
Today's Cases 6,984

BANGLADESH

US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

Myanmar anti-coup protester holds up a three finger salute next to a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi at the Myanmar embassy on February 04, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

The United States is considering new measures to pressure the Myanmar junta to return to a “democratic trajectory”, secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as alarm grows over an escalating crackdown on dissent.

Myanmar has been in chaos since February when Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government was ousted by the military.

The United States has imposed some sanctions and regional bloc the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has drawn up a peace roadmap, but there are serious doubts about the generals’ commitment.

Speaking during a visit to Malaysia — among several ASEAN states that have strongly criticised the coup — Blinken conceded that the “situation has not improved”.

“I think it is going to be very important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures we can take — individually, collectively — to pressure the regime to put the country back on a democratic trajectory,” he said.

“That is something that we are looking at,” he added, without saying what the measures might be.

The coup triggered nationwide protests but the junta has responded with a brutal crackdown that has left more than 1,300 people dead and seen thousands arrested, according to a local monitor.

Blinken also said the United States was looking “very actively” at whether the treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Buddhist-majority Myanmar might “constitute genocide”.

The group faces widespread discrimination in Myanmar, and hundreds of thousands fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 following a military crackdown.

– ‘Alarming escalation’ –

Last week, the United Nations warned of an “alarming escalation” of human rights abuses in Myanmar as the military tried to crush dissent.

They were responding to the reported killing of 11 villagers, including children.

The United States said it was “outraged by credible and sickening reports” the military tied up and burned the victims alive.

The junta, locked in a bloody stalemate with militias fighting to overturn the coup, denied the claims.

The generals have shown little sign of changing course despite sustained diplomatic pressure.

ASEAN took the unprecedented step of banning junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from its October summit after the generals refused to let the bloc’s envoy meet Suu Kyi.

But there are signs that Cambodia –- which takes over ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship next year — is seeking to bring Myanmar back into the fold.

Its strongman premier Hun Sen plans to travel to the country for talks in January, becoming the first international leader to visit Myanmar since the coup.

Last week, Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years’ detention for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, drawing fresh condemnation from around the world.

The junta has justified the coup by alleging electoral fraud in last year’s poll, and Suu Kyi faces a raft of further charges that could see her jailed for decades if convicted.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable birds
News
Surgery on Bangladeshi conjoined twins postponed
News
Bangladesh authorities bulldoze 1,000 Rohingya shops
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
HEADLINE STORY
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again
News
Bangladesh allows relocated Rohingya refugees to visit families
News
Argentina to probe claims of Myanmar war crimes against Rohingya
News
Protest paralyses Bangladesh capital after student’s death
News
‘Serious problems’ remain in Bangladesh island housing Rohingya refugees, warns Red Cross
News
Fears for Bangladesh elephants after spate of killings
News
Bangladesh sentences former chief justice to 11 years in jail
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
EXCLUSIVE: Saif fearlessly conquering new acting frontiers
US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta
Bangladesh bans air rifles to protect vulnerable birds
Public opinion for Boris Johnson collapses, poll shows
UK supreme court rejects gender-neutral passports
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed to reunite for Zindagi’s new…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE