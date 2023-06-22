US state dinner for Modi: Peacock and eagle themes dominate decor

First lady Jill Biden reveals details of this evening’s event…

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo pose during a media preview in advance of Thursday’s State Dinner as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the United States, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

WHITE House social secretary Carlos Elizondo said first lady Jill Biden was involved in every step of planning for the state dinner in honour of India’s prime minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday (22).

During a preview of the dinner on Wednesday, Elizondo said every element of the dinner and decor was chosen to make each guest’s experience “personal and warm”.

The decor of the venue features elements that honour the tradition and cultures of the US and India, including the Indian flag, he said.

“The inspiration for our design really began with the peacock, India’s national bird. From the invitations to the programmes to the pavilion, we wanted to evoke that breathtaking feeling when it extends its tail, unveiling its colourful beauty, majesty, and strength.

“Green draping will flow from the ceiling, giving way to tables cloaked in the saturated blues and greens of Indian silks, falling onto a carpet of navy blue.

“The hues, not only a nod to our guests, but also to our host, as blue and green are also two of Dr (Jill) Biden’s favourite colours,” Elizondo said.

Each table will feature an arrangement of blooms in vases large and small and the colour of the flowers mirrors the saffron of India’s flag and the heritage it represents, he added.

President Joe Biden and Modi will each give their toasts from an eagle lectern.

“For this dinner, embossed on the rich forest green backdrop behind them, we have replicated that iconic eagle and a peacock in the same style, framing the leaders with their national birds. In the peacock’s talons, stalks of millets, a nod to India’s successful campaign to declare 2023 the International Year of Millets,” he said.

Elizondo said around them are lotus flowers which are important symbols in India.

“Their gleaming petals reminding us, that each day, our nations bloom stronger and more radiant, together. Throughout the space, you will see more images of lotuses, their design inspired by the mandala illustrations found in traditional Indian art,” he added.

American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell, along with South Asian Penn Masala, has been invited to perform for guests.

Bell is a Grammy award-winning violinist, soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and conductor and is currently the music director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Penn Masala is a South Asian Cappella group founded by students at the University of Pennsylvania and has performed at the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. It also featured in Pitch Perfect 2, which received an American Music Award for Best Soundtrack in 2015.

The President’s Own United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra will also perform on the night.

Established by an Act of Congress in 1798, the marine band is America’s oldest continuously active professional music organisation and made its White House debut on New Year’s Day in 1801.

Its primary mission is unique – to provide music for the president of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.

In its third century, the marine band continues a tradition of excellence that earned it the title, ‘The President’s Own’.