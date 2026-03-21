US, Israel target Natanz; UK allows base use for Hormuz operations

THE UNITED STATES and Israel carried out strikes on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Saturday, according to Iran’s atomic energy organisation.

“Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the... Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning,” the organisation said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency. It added that there was “no leakage of radioactive materials reported” in the area in central Iran.

The Israeli military also said it launched strikes on “regime targets” in Tehran early on Saturday. It said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel” at least three times within six hours.

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The United States and Israel’s actions come as the conflict in the Middle East continues following the start of the war on February 28.

Britain has authorised the United States to use its bases to strike Iranian sites threatening the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. A UK government spokesperson said ministers met and “confirmed that the agreement for the US to use UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes US defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz”.

Since the war began, Britain has allowed the US to use two bases for defensive operations and has deployed air assets to support allies targeted by Tehran’s regional retaliatory campaign, prompting criticism from US president Donald Trump.

Trump said at the White House it was a “very late response” from Britain, adding: “They should have acted a lot faster.” Earlier, he had branded NATO allies “cowards” for not backing the US-Israeli war on Iran strongly enough.

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Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused prime minister Keir Starmer of “putting British lives in danger” by allowing the bases to be used “for aggression against Iran”.

Iran’s military also warned the United Arab Emirates against allowing attacks from its territory on two disputed islands in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz. The Abu Musa and the Greater Tunb islands are controlled by Iran but claimed by the UAE.

Araghchi said Iran was willing to help Japanese ships sail through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global fuel supplies. In an interview with Kyodo News, he denied closing the passageway and said countries attacking Iran would face restrictions, while others would be offered assistance. He added Iran was prepared to ensure safe passage for Japan.

In the wider region, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry condemned Israel’s strikes on Syrian army camps as “aggression”, while Turkey called the attack “a dangerous escalation” that must be stopped. Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait also condemned the Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes on Beirut early on Saturday targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah after urging residents in several areas to evacuate. Lebanese state media said an Israeli air strike hit a house in a southern town, killing one person and wounding two others.

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The Saudi defence ministry said it intercepted dozens of drones overnight in the country’s east. Kuwait’s military said its air defence systems were responding to a missile and drone attack.

Iran recently fired two ballistic missiles towards the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials. Neither missile hit the target, which is about 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory. The Pentagon declined to comment.

The United States is deploying additional Marines to the Middle East, US media reported, possibly signalling a ground operation.

The US Treasury has temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels, allowing deliveries until April 19. The move follows similar easing for Russian oil at sea as Washington seeks to address supply issues linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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However, Iran said it had “no surplus crude oil” to offer to international markets.

Trump said he was considering “winding down” military operations against Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz would need to be “guarded and policed” by other countries using the waterway. He ruled out reaching a ceasefire agreement with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)