Iran vows response after Larijani killing as Israel hits Beirut

IRAN will hold funerals on Wednesday for security chief Ali Larijani and Basij paramilitary head Gholamreza Soleimani, both killed in Israeli strikes, as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

According to Iran's Fars and Tasnim news agencies, the funerals will take place from 1030 GMT in Tehran. Their deaths were announced on Tuesday.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at Israel and across the region. Israeli medics said two people were killed near Tel Aviv after a missile strike, bringing the death toll from such attacks to 14.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami said, "Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable."

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Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Larijani's death would lead to further attacks, stating the "pure blood of this great martyr... will be a source of honour, power and national awakening against the front of global arrogance."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "Wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all -- regardless of wealth, faith, or race."

The conflict has affected global oil supply, with Iran moving to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iraq said it had resumed limited oil exports of 250,000 barrels per day through the Turkish port of Ceyhan after disruptions. Oil prices later fell, with West Texas Intermediate down more than four per cent in Asian trading at $92.11.

The United States said it used 5,000-pound bombs on Iranian missile sites near the coast to address threats to shipping. US President Donald Trump criticised allies for not supporting efforts to reopen Hormuz, saying: "WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"

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In Lebanon, Israel carried out multiple airstrikes in central Beirut. Lebanese authorities said at least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded in strikes on the capital. Other reports put the death toll in central Beirut at at least 12.

Strikes hit areas including Zuqaq al-Blat, Basta and Bachoura, damaging buildings and destroying a 10-storey structure. Some strikes were carried out without warning.

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, including assets of the financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan, and conducted strikes after Hezbollah launched dozens of projectiles at Israel on Tuesday.

Hezbollah said it fired "large salvos of rockets", along with drones and artillery, with Lebanese security sources saying nearly 100 rockets were launched initially.

Israel also carried out strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon. Four people were killed in Baalbeck, while 10 were killed in airstrikes in three southern locations. A strike in Sidon hit near a civil defence centre and an area where displaced people were staying. Another strike hit a petrol station and killed a town council member.

More than 900 people have been killed in Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the conflict on March 2, and more than 1 million people have been displaced, Lebanese authorities said. The Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon.

Elsewhere, Iran's actions extended across the region. A projectile struck near Australia's military headquarters for the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile near Prince Sultan Air Base and two drones targeting Riyadh. Kuwait and Qatar also reported intercepting rockets and drones, with blasts heard in Doha.

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In Iraq, at least four explosions were reported in Erbil, which hosts US-led coalition troops. It was not immediately clear what the target was.

Iran also said it had executed a man convicted of spying for Israel. The judiciary said: "The death sentence of a spy for the Zionist regime, who had been providing images and information about the country's sensitive locations to Mossad officers, was carried out this morning."

Israel said it would continue targeting Iran's leadership. Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said: "We will track him down, find him, and neutralise him."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again called for the end of the Islamic republic, while Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticised Israel's actions as "political assassinations" and "illegal activities outside the normal laws of war".