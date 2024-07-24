Urooj Ashfaq returns to the UK for more laughter

The stand-up comedian on the thrill of performing, winning awards, and what’s next in her comedy career

Urooj Ashfaq will feature her new work in progress at the Soho Theatre in London in early August (Photo: Jonny Ruff)

By: Asjad Nazir

Last year’s Edinburgh Fringe became life-changing for naturally gifted stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq.

She received worldwide attention by becoming the first Indian to win a best newcomer award at the world’s biggest arts festival and has since embarked on a big UK tour.

Ashfaq will feature her new work in progress at the Soho Theatre in London in early August, followed by another run of her award-winning show Oh No at the Edinburgh Fringe later in the month. Eastern Eye caught up with the funny girl for a quick catch-up, ahead of her hotly anticipated laughter-filled shows.

What has life been like since your stunning Edinburgh Fringe win last year?

It’s been good. I can’t complain and am really glad to have had access to so many festivals and stages since last year. I enjoyed performing across different cities in the UK and went to the Melbourne comedy festival, which was really fun.

What was the experience of doing your debut UK tour earlier this year like?

It was entertaining. Everywhere I went, was my first time there, and everything I did was new. I was always amused. Maybe next time around I’ll be grumpy and bored, but this time I enjoyed going to all the different towns, using the railways, freezing in the cold, and learning more about the people here.

How much are you looking forward to returning to the Edinburgh Fringe this year?

I’m really looking forward to it. I like being at the festival, especially because of all the shows I get to watch and the different genres of comedy you can see in one day. It’s overwhelming, but also very educational. I am also looking forward to having one nervous breakdown in the meadows, as is tradition now.

Does your success from last year put pressure on you this time around?

I am doing my show Oh No from last year for a limited run and doing my new work in progress show. I’m nervous for both, of course, but at heart, I’m a real slacker. So, while I feel pressure, I simply ignore it.

What can we expect from your new show this year?

Personal stories and observations. A lot of it is funny, guys! Is this funny to you? No? Okay, I’ll do better.

Has your approach to stand-up comedy changed since last year?

I used to approach comedy much like a kingdom I had to conquer. But, after last year, I have realised there is nothing to conquer. There are far too many talented and funny people, who are all incredible. I now approach it like a playground where all the silly geese have fun.

You’ve spent a lot of time in the UK in the past year. Have you adopted any British qualities?

Yes, I love to chat about the weather and as much I resented it at first, I have started really enjoying a good sandwich. I ate so many on tour that I am now a sandwich enthusiast.

Your show was about visits to the therapist. Are you still seeing them, and are they still providing you with good material?

I am very much still in therapy, and they’re providing me with excellent material. But I will most probably take a break from that for this hour.

What is the master plan going forward?

The plan is to have fun. And trying to get my cat to respect my authority.

What does stand-up comedy mean to you today?

It is but a means to a much bigger goal – getting my cat to respect me.

Urooj Ashfaq at Soho Theatre in London from August 5-11 – www.sohotheatre.com and at Assembly Roxy in Edinburgh from August 16-25 – tickets.edfringe.com