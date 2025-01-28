University of Surrey announces international campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City

THE UNIVERSITY of Surrey has announced plans to establish an International Branch Campus (IBC) in GIFT City, Gujarat, in collaboration with GUS Global Services (GGS).

The announcement was made during the QS India Summit 2025 in Goa by Professor GQ Max Lu, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Surrey, and Dr Sharad Mehra, CEO of Global University Systems (GUS) Asia Pacific.

The project, currently in advanced pre-delivery stages, is subject to regulatory approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). University and GGS representatives will meet IFSCA officials in GIFT City on 31 January to advance discussions.

The new campus will focus on teaching and research in business, international finance, computer science, and cybersecurity.

Academic programmes will be led by University of Surrey staff, while GGS will provide support with student enrolment, campus operations, and management.

“Students can look forward to a world-class education delivered at the heart of a thriving new international finance and technology powerhouse for the region. Together we’ll be contributing to the skills and growth agendas of both our countries,” Professor Lu said.

“It will offer Indian students the opportunity to access transformative education without leaving the country. The collaboration aligns with India’s higher education goals, such as improving global competitiveness, offering world-class education locally, and contributing to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s emphasis on internationalisation,” said Dr Mehra.

Aaron Etingen, CEO of GUS, said: “We are proud to take part in supporting India’s most talented young people to secure access to a truly world-class educational experience. University of Surrey, with its unique and proven educational model, is constantly highly ranked in all major global rankings.”

University and GGS delegations will visit GIFT City on 31 January for further discussions.